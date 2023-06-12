Drought

Farmers need rain now to save crops and feed livestock according to latest crop reports.

 ABGov

Alberta farmers are facing the worst moisture conditions in at least 50 years, according to the provincial government’s latest moisture situation update.

Grasshoppers, cutworms and flea beetles are also adding to the early season woes, according to the latest crop report released on June 9.

Alberta drought

About 75% of Alberta has received little to no rain since April.
Canada drought

Most of Western Canada and Maritimes are under moderate to severe drought.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.