Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen announced details about the twinning of a section of Highway 63 north of Fort McMurray. 

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province will spend $117 million to fund the twinning on an 11.5-kilometre stretch of Highway 63, north of Fort McMurray. 

“This is the only major highway into the oilsands, and it's one of the most important economic corridors in the entire province, maybe even in the entire country,” said Smith at a Friday press conference. 

