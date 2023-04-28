Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province will spend $117 million to fund the twinning on an 11.5-kilometre stretch of Highway 63, north of Fort McMurray.
“This is the only major highway into the oilsands, and it's one of the most important economic corridors in the entire province, maybe even in the entire country,” said Smith at a Friday press conference.
“More than 11,000 vehicles use this section of the highway every day.”
Many of these vehicles are large trucks carrying oversized and overweight cargo for energy companies. Smith said enhancing Highway 63’s capacity will let these trucks travel safely without causing as many disruptions to local traffic.
The premier went on to say there will be shorter commute times between Fort McMurray and the mines in northern Alberta. She added the spending “adds up to a big quality of life improvement for thousands of residents, workers, and contractors, and it also adds a major boost to Alberta’s economy.”
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his allies might be interested in stifling Alberta’s industries, she said the provincial government is not. It knows about the hard work going on in the north and how important oil and gas is for the economy.
Smith continued by saying the government is ensuring the infrastructure is in place so producers can meet the high demand for oil and gas. She said twinning Highway 63 is one more way it is supporting economic growth in the region.
As much as it focuses on economic growth, it does so together with safety. Drivers will spend less time bumper-to-bumper.
Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen called the Fort McMurray area “a special region.”
“It’s truly the economic engine of not just Alberta and Canada,” said Dreeshen.
“And that’s why in Budget 2023, as the premier mentioned, the $117 million investment in Highway 63 is so important.”
Dreeshen said this part will be a 12-km stretch from Mildred Lake to the Athabasca River. When people look at the amount of cars on this highway, he said it confirms twinning it was much needed.
Alberta Jobs, Economy, and Northern Development Minister Brian Jean said this announcement is great for Fort McMurray, northern Alberta, and Canada.
Jean said it is about increasing people’s quality of life and improving the economy.
“It just shows that this government is a government that is smart and that is caring for the people of Alberta,” he said.
The Alberta government confirmed in November it was twinning Highway 3 in southern Alberta.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.