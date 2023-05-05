Gil McGowan with finger up to the WS

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan gives the finger to the Western Standard for asking a question.

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said Premier Danielle Smith’s comment about how union workers should vote for her “would be funny, if it wasn’t so offensive.” 

“The UCP is the party that froze the minimum wage,” said McGowan in a Thursday statement.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

retiredpop
retiredpop

This union goon conveniently forgets that under Notley's term in office thousands of well paying union jobs in the trades sector disappeared due to her policies. He also fails to mention the thousands of jobs that have been created under the UCP government in the last 4 years if people are willing to work. I don't understand how he cannot see that but maybe he and Lou Arab (Notley's husband) are drinking buddies. I hope union members remember what it was like under the NDP and don't take his advice.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

That is illegal to put that nonsense on union people..

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Retired Alberta Building Trades Union member here. Thankfully, being retired, I no longer have to pay dues and see a portion of my dues go to the Notley (provincial) NDP and to the Singh (federal) NDP.

A vote for the Notley NDP is a vote for the death of good-paying oil and gas jobs. The Notley NDP is also in lockstep with the Turdiot-Singh/Lieberal-NDP plan to confiscate all firearms.

I'm voting for Danielle.

guest310
guest310

All the issues he mentioned do believe it was NDP who, raised taxes, chased job creators out of the province, told Albertans to go find work elsewhere, until things improved, well they did improve under the UCP. It is the NDP with the hidden agenda and many not brain washed union members know that.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

A class act. No wonder the NDP like him. What a loser and waste of skin

Clash
Clash

If the Union Workers can't see that many of their jobs disappeared under Notley then they deserve to live under the thumb of this uneducated bully!

guest356
guest356

This thug should look at his own organization before throwing stones at others. They have consistently overrode the voice of their members (in unions I am familiar with) to ensure their union pay packets are padded and in doing so destroyed their members incomes and jobs because of it.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Is that not election interference?

