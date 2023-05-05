Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said Premier Danielle Smith’s comment about how union workers should vote for her “would be funny, if it wasn’t so offensive.”
“The UCP is the party that froze the minimum wage,” said McGowan in a Thursday statement.
“It’s the party that made it harder for workers to join unions and bargain collectively.”
Smith said on Thursday any union member should think twice before voting for the Alberta NDP.
“Why would any blue-collar worker — why would any of them support the NDP?” she said.
“The NDP instead, with their ideological approach on resource revenue, will cost blue-collar jobs.”
The statement said the Alberta United Conservative Party exacerbated public sector staff shortages and chased healthcare workers out of the province. It added the UCP gave employers a mechanism to avoid paying overtime.
To top this off, McGowan said the UCP has presided over the slowest wage growth in Canada — even before the cost of living started to skyrocket. He added there is “no credible reason why Alberta workers — union or non-union — should vote for Danielle Smith.”
“She presides over the most anti-worker government in Alberta history,” he said.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley tried to soften her left-wing persona on Thursday with an appeal to moderate conservative voters, promising she would speak for all Albertans if elected May 29.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(8) comments
This union goon conveniently forgets that under Notley's term in office thousands of well paying union jobs in the trades sector disappeared due to her policies. He also fails to mention the thousands of jobs that have been created under the UCP government in the last 4 years if people are willing to work. I don't understand how he cannot see that but maybe he and Lou Arab (Notley's husband) are drinking buddies. I hope union members remember what it was like under the NDP and don't take his advice.
That is illegal to put that nonsense on union people..
Retired Alberta Building Trades Union member here. Thankfully, being retired, I no longer have to pay dues and see a portion of my dues go to the Notley (provincial) NDP and to the Singh (federal) NDP.
A vote for the Notley NDP is a vote for the death of good-paying oil and gas jobs. The Notley NDP is also in lockstep with the Turdiot-Singh/Lieberal-NDP plan to confiscate all firearms.
I'm voting for Danielle.
All the issues he mentioned do believe it was NDP who, raised taxes, chased job creators out of the province, told Albertans to go find work elsewhere, until things improved, well they did improve under the UCP. It is the NDP with the hidden agenda and many not brain washed union members know that.
A class act. No wonder the NDP like him. What a loser and waste of skin
If the Union Workers can't see that many of their jobs disappeared under Notley then they deserve to live under the thumb of this uneducated bully!
This thug should look at his own organization before throwing stones at others. They have consistently overrode the voice of their members (in unions I am familiar with) to ensure their union pay packets are padded and in doing so destroyed their members incomes and jobs because of it.
Is that not election interference?
