Alberta NDP candidate Samir Kayande (Calgary-Elbow) said the oil and gas industry “must go away.” 

“This is how the NDP really feels about our energy industry,” said Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Prasad Panda (Calgary-Edgemont) in a Thursday statement.

retiredpop
retiredpop

According to the NDP nutjobs like him we should just do away with the basic commodity which is the basis for the things we rely on. No manufacturing will take place. We can all try to live off the land. Travel will be on foot.

Left Coast
Left Coast

This guy is a fraud & not playing with a full deck . . . like his leader Nutley !

"Since 1992, global CO2 emissions have continued to rise. With China opening an average of two new coal-fired power plants a week and India apparently more determined than ever to continue its development curve, as is the entire non-Western world, global CO2 emissions will continue to rise for the foreseeable future. There is not yet any available, inexpensive alternative to fossil fuels.

This increase in global CO2 emissions would be inevitable even if the West persists in its efforts to reduce emissions: Western reductions are -- and will continue to be -- more than offset by the increase in emissions in the rest of the world.

The climate expert and physicist Steven Koonin, former Under Secretary for Science during the Obama Administration, notes in his latest book, Unsettled that even if the IPCC's most pessimistic warming scenario were to come true, the global economic impact would be negligible (Unsettled: Dallas, BenBella Books, 2021, chapter 9, 'Apocalypses that ain't', page 179s.)"

Committing Economic Suicide in the West will NOT save the Planet . . . .

Perhaps he should lobby China & India . . . and when they are as clean as Canada . . . come back and we will talk !

Robadam
Robadam

He must go away. Oil and gas freed man like nothing before it. Absolute parroting fool.

