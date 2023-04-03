Samir Kayande

Alberta NDP candidate Samir Kayande (Calgary-Elbow) said he was disappointed to see Conservative MP Greg McLean (Calgary Centre) “support the hateful, foreign-funded white supremacist blockade threatening Ottawa.”

“They have swastikas and Confederate flags,” said Kayande in a LinkedIn post. 

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

I went over and over my comment below before it would let me post, and what was the word that was a problem ????? B-I-b-l-e. So leftists are making up the program for the comment section ???

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Hey r-e-t-a-r-d. Would you get as bunched up if it was some socialist wearing a Che’ Guevara T-shirt. Che’ executed thousands of Cubans under the name of Communism. The “R-e-b-e-l” flag is not a symbol of s-l-a-v-e-r-y. It’s a regimental battle flag. The majority of Southerners didn’t own slaves. Cause you know, slaves have to be housed and fed and most folks could barely afford to house and feed themselves back then. Are you angry about the communist flag. It’s flown all the time by ANTIFA and the “Commie Party” of Canada. Over 100 million people have now been murdered in the name of communism. And why so mad about the N-a-z-i flag ??? N-a-z-i-s are your type of people - banning free speech, propagandizing, firearm confiscation, and aligning government with corporations. (Which is the definition of fascism) Remember the freezing of bank accounts at the Freedom Rally ?? That’s what the modern left is in favour of and that’s what you are in favour of. If conservatives “cling” to their guns and b-i-b-l-s, then how could they be N-a-z-i-s when N-a-z-i-s, like all leftist ideology confiscate firearms and attack religion. Grow up clown and read some history. N-a-z-i is left wing. Not right.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Thank goodness for free speech. If we didn't have that, then we wouldn't hear this candidate's beliefs and understandings of the world. But, because he is free to say these things AND we are free to decide whether to believe him, we are all better off.

Our votes, each individual one, matters. Listen to what people say and vote accordingly.

retiredpop
retiredpop

In case this NDP'r didn't notice those truckers were fighting for freedom from unjust lockdowns and heavy handed government restrictions. There were many races present at the Freedom convoy protests. Where does the NDP find these kind of people anyway who can't see past their own prejudices?

rianc
rianc

Nutley needs to put her money where her mouth is and remove him as NDP candidate. But I don't think she will shut down this despicable racist.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

This guy is a loser just like every ndp'er.👎

Left Coast
Left Coast

Alberta NDP candidate Samir Kayande is an A$$hat . . .

What a clueless moron . . . South Asian truck drivers are now white supremacists . . .

There were truckers of many races at the event.

The lone swastika was directed at the Tyrant Crime Minister supported by the inept & clueless NDP Leader in Ottawa.

Raz
Raz

His look warrants a white bag over his head when he says that.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

These people are delirious...

