Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley joined Calgary-Varsity candidate Luanne Metz, Calgary-Foothills candidate Court Ellingson, and local business owners to make a commitment on surgical innovation to deliver better public healthcare.

 Courtesy Alberta NDP/YouTube

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said if elected, her party will commit to developing the Healthcare Innovation Challenge Fund to transform the system. 

“This new fund will prioritize the procurement, scaling, and deployment of innovative software and equipment in healthcare settings — everywhere from operating rooms to outpatient clinics — to improve patient outcomes, reduce wait times and procedure times, and to lower costs,” said Notley at a Thursday press conference. 

