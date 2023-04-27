Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley joined Calgary-Varsity candidate Luanne Metz, Calgary-Foothills candidate Court Ellingson, and local business owners to make a commitment on surgical innovation to deliver better public healthcare.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said if elected, her party will commit to developing the Healthcare Innovation Challenge Fund to transform the system.
“This new fund will prioritize the procurement, scaling, and deployment of innovative software and equipment in healthcare settings — everywhere from operating rooms to outpatient clinics — to improve patient outcomes, reduce wait times and procedure times, and to lower costs,” said Notley at a Thursday press conference.
“The Alberta NDP would invest an initial $75 million into this fund over the next three years.”
Notley said the NDP would use the best available technology and innovation to modernize and improve public healthcare. She added Albertans deserve better.
Instead of serving Albertans, she said there's Premier Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party on the other hand. She alleged Smith and the Alberta UCP have chosen to cause chaos with public healthcare.
Smith said April 11 fear and smear politics by the NDP do not work after she announced the UCP’s Public Health Guarantee (PHG).
She said the PHG shows its commitment to public healthcare.
If she is re-elected, no Albertan will ever have to pay for a doctor out of pocket.
The NDP has been lying to Albertans about having to pay for healthcare.Under no circumstance, will any Albertan ever have to pay out of pocket for access to their family doctor or to get the medical treatment they need.Watch full video: https://t.co/MUZbPShhMO#abpoli… pic.twitter.com/VWc9bUUD3w
With the Healthcare Innovation Challenge Fund, Notley said Alberta can “ensure the healthcare we provide here is amongst the best in the world.”
During one of her consultations with Albertans, a surgeon told her about a revolutionary tip for hip surgery used in hospitals around the world.
Instead of making large, invasive incisions to replace a hip, the technique requires one small cut. The technique reduces the complications during and after surgery, is less painful for patients, and can result in shorter hospital stays.
Alberta does not have access to the specialized operating equipment and table to allow it to be used. If there are proven benefits to patient outcomes, she said there's no reason why it cannot have the available equipment.
The Alberta NDP leader went on to say while new technologies can improve health outcomes, simple solutions can offer huge benefits. She said nurses working on any diabetic ward could speak at length about the purple glucose machines.
Having to spend time calibrating machines and pricking fingers multiple times a day while sensors with technology which monitor and report blood sugars exists is unproductive. She said nurses would appreciate not having to wait in line to use a machine while other products can save time and help patients.
Alberta NDP candidate Luanne Metz (Calgary-Varsity) said as a neurologist, she is thankful to work with researchers at the University of Calgary.
“Our research labs and post-secondary institutions right here in Alberta are on the cutting edge of medical research and innovation,” said Metz.
“We are meeting and exceeding expectations for new technological advances and interventions.”
Metz said all Alberta needs to turn dreams into reality is a supportive government. This government would be committed to a robust public healthcare system and spending money on it.
Alberta NDP candidate Court Ellingson (Calgary-Foothills) said Albertans deserve a government “that prioritizes their well-being and invests in a better future for its citizens.”
“It is clear that health technology is a fast-growing field within our innovation ecosystem,” said Ellingson.
Ellingson acknowledged Calgary has all it needs to take advantage of the industry. The problem is many innovators face challenges with access to procurement and implementation in the healthcare sector.
Those barriers can discourage potential entrepreneurs from pursuing their ideas and hinder development of solutions.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
clueless ndp
Any thing Notley says can’t be trusted, it’s what she doesn’t say, now that is the scary part. Notley and the NDP cannot be trusted with anything.
No they won't..not from the opposition benches...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.