The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) criticized the World Economic Forum for asking people to eat less meat to save the environment.
“This is where cattle are raised,” said the APP in a Sunday tweet.
“They are part of the natural landscape and ecosystem.”
The Davos WEFfers say we will save the planet if we stop eating meat.This is where cattle are raised. They are part of the natural landscape and ecosystem.1/#Davos23 #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/4LEKys39Zd— Alberta Prosperity Project (@ABProsperityPrj) January 22, 2023
The APP attached a photo to its tweet, showing cows grazing in grass near rolling hills and evergreen trees.
The group showed a photo of crops grown in an ordered fashion.
It said the landscape is “completely terraformed devoid of all natural flora and fauna.”
“This is not a knock on our farmers, this is to show ridiculous their argument is,” it said.
This is where crops are grown. The landscape is completely terraformed devoid of all natural flora and fauna.This is not a knock on our farmers, this is to show ridiculous their argument is.2/2 #Davos23 #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/e7dCyYs9HS— Alberta Prosperity Project (@ABProsperityPrj) January 22, 2023
Twitter user Judith Samson-French said the APP was being inaccurate.
“To be fair, you also need to show photos of feedlot alley in southern Alberta where millions of cattle are overcrowded in small enclosures and fed industrial grains like in your 2/2 photo,” said Samson-French.
To be fair, you also need to show photos of feedlot alley in southern Alberta where millions of cattle are overcrowded in small enclosures and fed industrial grains like in your 2/2 photo 🐗— Judith Samson-French (@JudithSamson_F) January 22, 2023
The APP said there are about 4.4 million cattle in Alberta.
At no time are there millions of cattle together in a feedlot in the province.
“When they are gathered together to take to auction or slaughter, they aren't gathered together for very long,” it said.
There are around 4.4 million cattle in Alberta. At no time are there "millions of cattle" together in a feedlot in Alberta. When they are gathered together to take to auction or slaughter, they aren't gathered together for very long.— Alberta Prosperity Project (@ABProsperityPrj) January 22, 2023
Twitter user I_Heart_Calgary mocked it for wanting to eat meat.
“You'll definitely save money if you go vegetarian, that's for sure!” said I_Heart_Calgary.
You'll definitely save money 💸💰 if you go vegetarian, that's for sure! 🫑🥔🥕— I_Heart_Calgary (@nathanyyc) January 22, 2023
The APP joked about him having bugs.
“You’ll save even more if you eat bugs,” it said.
You’ll save even more if you eat bugs.— Alberta Prosperity Project (@ABProsperityPrj) January 23, 2023
Aspire Food Group said in June it will produce about two billion crickets for human and pet consumption per year after completing construction of the world’s largest cricket production facility in North America.
Aspire, which has facilities in Canada and the United States, said its completed facility will produce 9,000 metric tonnes of crickets every year, which it has orders for the next two years.
It said crickets are rich in fibre and have a smaller environmental footprint compared to traditional protein sources.
(2) comments
Blame the Cattle . . . . lol
Nothing to do with the 1040 Private Jets at Airports around Davos though . . .
Last thing the sane people need is a gaggle of Billionaires telling us what to do . . .
Western Standard promoting the eating of bugs? The case for cattle on lands trampled under hoof for thousands of years is an easy one to make. At least easier than the case for cities built on forest and farmland.
