Canadian Western Agribition Cows

Canadian Western Agribition cows 

 Courtesy Canadian Western Agribition

The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) criticized the World Economic Forum for asking people to eat less meat to save the environment. 

“This is where cattle are raised,” said the APP in a Sunday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Left Coast
Blame the Cattle . . . . lol

Nothing to do with the 1040 Private Jets at Airports around Davos though . . .

Last thing the sane people need is a gaggle of Billionaires telling us what to do . . .

Canadian in Western Canada
Western Standard promoting the eating of bugs? The case for cattle on lands trampled under hoof for thousands of years is an easy one to make. At least easier than the case for cities built on forest and farmland.

