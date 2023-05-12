Oil and Gas

The Alberta United Conservative Party is calling on NDP leader Rachel Notley to condemn actions and comments from candidates who attack and smear the oil and gas sector. 

“The NDP still hates our energy industry, even though it supports so many critical services Albertans rely on and thousands of livelihoods,” said Alberta UCP candidate Devin Dreeshen in a Friday press release. 

