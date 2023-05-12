The Alberta United Conservative Party is calling on NDP leader Rachel Notley to condemn actions and comments from candidates who attack and smear the oil and gas sector.
“The NDP still hates our energy industry, even though it supports so many critical services Albertans rely on and thousands of livelihoods,” said Alberta UCP candidate Devin Dreeshen in a Friday press release.
“It’s beyond concerning the NDP clearly harbours so much contempt for this industry and the people who work in it.”
Alberta NDP candidate Kevin Van Tighem (Livingstone-Macleod) compared the oil and gas industry to slavery. He said oil sucks and Albertans were suckers, they were entitled, grabby resource exploiters, and celebrated the cancellation of the Northern Gateway Pipeline.
On a podcast and in his book, Kevin Van Tighem, NDP candidate for Livingstone-Macleod, makes controversial comments about Albertans and the energy sector.He compares the O&G sector to slavery and pipelines to addiction.#abpoli#ableg#AlbertaSTORY: https://t.co/ZBd82XaSZD
“This is how the NDP really feels about our energy industry,” said Panda.
Kayande said in an op-ed published in CBC Opinion in 2021 there is no alternative to hydrocarbons.
NDP candidate Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) said there is room for perspectives from radical environmentalist advocacy groups such as Extinction Rebellion in classrooms.
This is the real NDP.Remember Extinction Rebellion? They shut down traffic in cities across Canada. They want to shut down Alberta's oil and gas sector by 2025We don't think there's room for radical activists in our classrooms. For the NDP?✅ Good to go! #ablegpic.twitter.com/963PtmpJs8
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
