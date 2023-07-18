Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
An old saying says it’s never good policy to hide one’s light under a bushel.
Now, two farmer-directed organizations, Alberta Barley and the Alberta Wheat Commission (AWC), are combining their respective talents to form a single unified body to be called Alberta Grains, effective August 1.
The new organization will represent approximately 18,000 wheat and barley farmers in Alberta in areas such as advocacy, markets, research and agronomy.
The merger has been in the works since 2017 and formally approved via plebiscites in October, 2022. Draft bylaws for the new commission are open for consultation until July 25. Farmers are encouraged to provide feedback via the group’s new website.
“Both boards are proud of the collaboration and focus over the past two years and this announcement is an exciting step forward for our organizations and the agricultural sector in Alberta,” said Tara Sawyer, Alberta Barley chair. “Our hope is that through the new commission, we will continue to add value and further fiscal and operational efficiencies.”
“We are thrilled to join the forces of Alberta Barley and AWC to create Alberta Grains," added Greg Sears, chair of AWC. "Our new organization will be focused on delivering value to our farmers and other stakeholders while contributing to the growth and sustainability of the grain industry in Alberta."
As part of its rebranding effort the new Alberta Grains logo was designed as a symbol of the organization's commitment and unified strength to the province’s crop sector.
The logo is designed to represent the grains that are grown in the province, with a modern and clean design that reflects the organization's vision of strength and ‘better together’ mantra.
According to Statistics Canada, oilseed and grain farms accounted for the biggest share of Alberta farm revenues in 2020, amounting to $9 billion.
The Alberta government says the province’s farmers exported nearly seven million tonnes of wheat in 2022 and almost two million tonnes of barley.
