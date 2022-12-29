Omar Alghabra

Federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra defended the ArriveCAN app despite criticism from people who have experienced difficulties with the app when entering Canada. 

 Courtesy Jason Viau/CBC

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said he is concerned about the ongoing situation with Sunwing Airlines, which has left dozens of Canadians stranded in Mexico.

“Canadians are patient when it comes to weather disruptions, but they rightly expect their airlines to keep them informed and to manage these disruptions smoothly,” said Alghabra in a Wednesday tweet.  

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

MLC
MLC

Being 'disturbed, caring and actually taking some action (considering the overall number of flight cancelations the past few weeks by major airlines) are three separate issues. He may qualify on one of them..... which he named.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

For once he told the truth, he is DISTURBED. It amazes me every liberal says the same thing about a crisis they themselves created, the all day “it disturbs me that bla bla bla”. Yet these are the people in power that create these “disturbing” situations.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Ugly little Saudi orc demon terrorist

