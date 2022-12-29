Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said he is concerned about the ongoing situation with Sunwing Airlines, which has left dozens of Canadians stranded in Mexico.
“Canadians are patient when it comes to weather disruptions, but they rightly expect their airlines to keep them informed and to manage these disruptions smoothly,” said Alghabra in a Wednesday tweet.
"Customers currently in destination who would prefer to book an earlier return flight on another carrier can do so at their own cost, should they so choose, and may submit a refund request for their unused Sunwing return flight," said Sunwing media relations.
“A number of return flights continue to be impacted by delays due to displaced crew and aircraft resulting from the aftermath of severe weather disruptions across Canada.”
Alghabra called the situation “unacceptable" and said Canadians must receive the information they need to return home.
He went on to say he expects all airlines “to keep their passengers informed when it comes to delivering a service that they were paid to do.”
“Passengers have rights under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations to ensure robust passenger protection in situations like these, and our government will continue to ensure these rights are protected,” he said.
Freelance journalist Brennan Leffler said Canada is "four corporations in a mask."
“In virtually every industry we have oligopolies run by a few billion dollar companies who rip us off and fail to invest in contingency plans,” said Leffler.
“Then, in a disruption, they're like ‘who could see that coming?’”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
Being 'disturbed, caring and actually taking some action (considering the overall number of flight cancelations the past few weeks by major airlines) are three separate issues. He may qualify on one of them..... which he named.
For once he told the truth, he is DISTURBED. It amazes me every liberal says the same thing about a crisis they themselves created, the all day “it disturbs me that bla bla bla”. Yet these are the people in power that create these “disturbing” situations.
Ugly little Saudi orc demon terrorist
