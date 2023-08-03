Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Anheuser-Busch (AB) has recorded a US$390 million drop in sales in the US because of its partnership with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.
The Daily Mailreported Thursday AB blames the volume decline in Bud Light sales for the drop in revenue in its second quarter, with figures showing total US revenue falling by 10.5% compared to one year earlier.
AB said sales to US retailers plunged 14%, adding it had underperformed the industry, as a direct result of the collaboration with Mulvaney.
For the second quarter of 2022, it sold US$2.73 billion worth of beer to retailers. For the second quarter of 2023, sales dropped to US$2.35 billion.
Bud Light’s popularity has been dropping since AB teamed up with Mulvaney in April and gave him a personalized promotional can.
It blamed the declining sales on the backlash it faced for partnering with Mulvaney and issuing the promotional can.
The can was gifted to Mulvaney who was celebrating '365 days as a girl' — the phrase he uses to describe his transition from male to female.
It triggered outrage among drinkers, who accused Bud Light of trying to force progressive beliefs on them and their favourite brand.
The collaboration acted as a lightning rod for people concerned about progressive ideologies and gave them a direct means of hurting a brand which backed them.
Bud Light has been dethroned at the top of the beverage sales by AB brand Modelo Especial, taking more than a US$27 billion hit in market value.
It owns Modelo in countries outside of the US after an anti-trust settlement with the Department of Justice in 2013 over fears it would stifle competition.
Sales of Modelo in the US are controlled by rival Constellation Brands and do not count as part of its global volumes.
Modelo surpassed Bud Light's $297 million, which was a 22.8% fall in sales compared to the same time last year. It reported an 11% increase in sales for the second quarter of this year.
It is the first time since 2001 Bud Light has not been in the top spot, when it dethroned its sister brand Budweiser.
Mulvaney said in June the partnership with Bud Light led to having to face more bullying and transphobia than he would have imagined.
“I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t,” Mulvaney said.
“I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired.”
“I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.” Dylan Mulvaney breaks her silence, addresses the Bud Light controversy for the first time. Says she’s been abandoned by Anheuser-Busch. pic.twitter.com/o4PxIo5T9c
(3) comments
Well done but the war on the woke actors and their cults are just beginning.
Good. May the losses continue. Business responds to money --- as it should --- and need to learn the lesson to stay in their lane. They provide a product and therein ends their contribution to society. Businesses are not elected and have no place in social governance. If they did, that would be fascism. And fascism is not how we have ordered our society.
Loss of sales, loss of revenue and employees being laid off, yet the CEO still has his high paying cushy job. The CEO of Anheuser Busch needs to be fired for this debacle. It is only getting worse, yet the CEO is in hiding and doing nothing to address the issue. The CEO hasn't even apologized for the branding and marketing fiasco that was an insult to Anheuser Busch's loyal customers.
