Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

 Courtesy Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

Anheuser-Busch (AB) has recorded a US$390 million drop in sales in the US because of its partnership with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney. 

The Daily Mail reported Thursday AB blames the volume decline in Bud Light sales for the drop in revenue in its second quarter, with figures showing total US revenue falling by 10.5% compared to one year earlier. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest1019
guest1019

Well done but the war on the woke actors and their cults are just beginning.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Good. May the losses continue. Business responds to money --- as it should --- and need to learn the lesson to stay in their lane. They provide a product and therein ends their contribution to society. Businesses are not elected and have no place in social governance. If they did, that would be fascism. And fascism is not how we have ordered our society.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Loss of sales, loss of revenue and employees being laid off, yet the CEO still has his high paying cushy job. The CEO of Anheuser Busch needs to be fired for this debacle. It is only getting worse, yet the CEO is in hiding and doing nothing to address the issue. The CEO hasn't even apologized for the branding and marketing fiasco that was an insult to Anheuser Busch's loyal customers.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.