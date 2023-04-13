Anheuser-Busch (AB), the parent company of Bud Light, lost more than $6.5 billion in market value after announcing the promotional partnership with transgender activist and social media celebrity Dylan Mulvaney.
The shares dropped after a nationwide backlash against Bud Light that spread to other countries, including Canada.
After the New York Stock Exchange closed Wednesday, AB shares fell almost 5% since the Bud Light and Mulvaney deal was announced at the beginning of the month.
The drop wiped out $6.65 billion in AB’s market capitalization.
Dylan Mulvaney was honoured by Bud Light with its own limited-release can with Mulvaney’s face on it.
Mulvaney claims to be a woman, but was born as a man and the special Bud Light can celebrates Mulvaney’s one year as a “woman.”
On social media, Mulvaney created several videos promoting Bud Light, including dressing up like Audrey Hepburn’s character in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and pretending not to understand March Madness while drinking a Bud Light.
A second video had Mulvaney in a bathtub dancing to “hold” music with a stack of Bud Light cans, which was an improvisation on a Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light.
“This month, I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it,” said Mulvaney announcing the Bud Light partnership.
Mulvaney has more than 10 million TikTok followers.
After the partnership started, a nationwide backlash against Bud Light began, with sales dropping across several states.
Breitbart News reported one Missouri bar saw a 40% drop in Bud Light and other AB beverages. A bar in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood saw a 70% drop in Bud Light sales.
Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, said in a video that “Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humour, and it was really important that we had another approach.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
There's a marketing strategy that always fails. Keep it up woke-folk, it helps us filter out what not to buy.
Get 'woke', go broke!
The first good news of the day👍
