Anheuser-Busch Stock Market April 1 to 12 2023
Image courtesy of Yahoo Finance

Anheuser-Busch (AB), the parent company of Bud Light, lost more than $6.5 billion in market value after announcing the promotional partnership with transgender activist and social media celebrity Dylan Mulvaney.

Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can

The shares dropped after a nationwide backlash against Bud Light that spread to other countries, including Canada.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

There's a marketing strategy that always fails. Keep it up woke-folk, it helps us filter out what not to buy.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Get 'woke', go broke!

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

The first good news of the day👍

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.