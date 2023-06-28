Equinor

Obviously Norway didn’t get the climate change memo.

Even as Canada aims to gut its oil and gas industry in pursuit of elusive net zero goals, the government of Norway on Wednesday approved 19 new offshore projects on its continental shelf worth 200 billion Kroner — roughly $25 billion Canadian dollars.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This is like the movie dumb and dumber.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

I don't know of anyone who said ottawa had intelligent people. ottawa only has politicians.

Report Add Reply

