Roman Baber

Roman Baber 

 Courtesy Western Standard

Former Ontario independent MPP and Conservative leadership candidate Roman Baber asked people to not bother he and his partner on their date night. 

“Me and the lady will drive my V6 Jeep to the store that still gives out plastic bags,” said Baber in a Monday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

With all those burners you better watch your weight Roman; your gal is a serious cooker.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Roman Baber is one of the very few honourable politicians in Canada

And remember

“Climate change” is the new covid fraud

As far as the UN goes

Fk them and abolish them

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

I hope that we see Baber in federal politics.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.