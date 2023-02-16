Petro-Canada logo

Suncor decides to keep Petro-Canada brand

 Courtesy Petro-Canada

After a ‘strategic review,’ Canada’s largest oil sands producer — Suncor Inc. — decided to keep its Petro-Canada brand of retail gas stations after blowout Q4 earnings in a ‘wells to wheels’ strategy that saw it net a cool $10 billion in 2022 earnings.

The numbers speak for themselves. Production came in at 763,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in Q4 — about a quarter of Canada’s oil output compared to 743,300 boe/d in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased production from the company’s oil sands assets, which rose to 688,000 boe/d from 666,000 in 2021.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Since it's creation by Canada's 2nd Worst PM in History . . . I have managed to Never deal with this Brand in now almost 50 years.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Who else remembers when it stood for Pierre Elliott Trudeau Rips Off Canada? I'm glad to see their success, hopefully more resource dollars stay in Canada for Canadians.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.