flag with oil jack
Western Standard Photo.

It’s been called the ‘Olympics’ of oil and gas.

In the coming week, more than 5,000 delegates from 100 countries will gather in Calgary to plot the future prospects of petroleum in a carbon constrained world.

WPC logo

World Petroleum Congress comes to Calgary Sept. 17-21.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

A dog whistle for the left wing.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder what the balance of actual oil men, who have actually touched crude oil, versus the new green energy money men who have never had to wear work boots or scrub grime off their hands, will be? Anything that excites the Calgary mayor isn't likely grounded in the real oilfield.

