It’s been called the ‘Olympics’ of oil and gas.
In the coming week, more than 5,000 delegates from 100 countries will gather in Calgary to plot the future prospects of petroleum in a carbon constrained world.
Thus, the theme of the triennial confab is officially titled: Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero.
"Hosting the World Petroleum Congress with the theme: Pathways to Net-Zero is an incredible opportunity to welcome the world to Calgary and reaffirm our reputation as the ultimate host city,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said on the city’s website.
“This event is expected to generate significant economic spinoff estimated at $88 million which will be a significant benefit to all Calgarians."
Calgary is only one of four cities that will have hosted the WPC twice, after Moscow, Houston and London. The last time it was held here was in 2000.
Things were much different then. Canada was emerging as a “global energy superpower” and all eyes were on Alberta’s oil sands amid fears the world was rapidly running out of conventional reserves of oil and gas.
Fast forward a 23 years and the oil sands are once again centre stage in the world’s collective energy consciousness — this time for a completely different reason.
That’s because Canadian producers who were once called on to ensure global energy security, are now tasked with figuring out how to produce them in an environmentally responsible fashion.
Also in 2000, tensions were running high after worldwide anti-globalization protests that culminated in the ‘Battle in Seattle’ at the 1999 World Trade Organization summit and six months before the World Trade Towers in New York came crashing down.
Downtown Calgary streets were barricaded and a heavy police presence made the city look and feel like a war zone in anticipation of riots that failed to materialize. Instead, about 700 people protested peacefully on the first day of the conference.
Although the city has earmarked about $11.6 million for security, organizers and police say they aren’t expecting any major confrontations although Greenpeace has vowed to perform marches in other Canadian cities to coincide with the event.
Police said they would be vigilant but also low key.
"Our objective is to work with all parties to ensure public and officer safety and to maintain orderly conduct and peace," CPS said in a statement. "We police behaviour, not beliefs."
Confirmed speakers include Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson and Premier Danielle Smith, among others.
Salman Al-Saud’s attendance was considered important enough to be noted in the Riyadh-based Arab News, which said the Kingdom “is set to reinforce its leadership in promoting sustainability, stability, and security of the global oil and gas market by participating in the World Petroleum Congress to be held in Canada.”
Saudi Arabia will host the 2026 edition. And like the Olympics, there will be a formal ceremony to pass the torch to the next host country when it closes September 21.
According to the Saudi energy ministry, the WPC focuses on leveraging scientific advancements in the oil and gas sectors, technology transfer and the sustainable utilization of global petroleum resources.
The World Petroleum Council, the organizing body of the congress, was established in 1933 to facilitate discussions on challenges facing the oil and gas sector among global stakeholders.
It is registered as a non-profit charitable group and recognized by the UN as an official non-governmental organization.
