Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
French regulators have instructed Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12 because it emits electromagnetic radiation levels exceeding the European Union's standards for exposure.
Apple maintained the device meets the established regulations and disputed the findings.
The French government agency responsible for managing wireless communication frequencies issued the order following a recent failure of the iPhone 12 in one of two types of tests concerning electromagnetic waves that the human body can absorb.
The reason why the phone, launched in late 2020, did not pass the agency's most recent tests and why only that specific model was affected is still being determined.
France's digital minister stated the radiation levels emitted by the iPhone 12 are still significantly lower than levels scientific studies suggest could harm users.
Additionally, the agency acknowledges its tests may not accurately reflect typical phone usage conditions.
On Tuesday, the National Frequency Agency urged Apple to "implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction" for iPhones already being used and would monitor device updates.
If the updates do not fix the issue, “Apple will have to recall” the iPhone 12 in France.
In a recent assessment of 141 cellphones, the agency discovered when the iPhone 12 is held in a hand or carried in a pocket, it exhibits electromagnetic energy absorption at a rate of 5.74 watts per kilogram, which surpasses the EU standard of 4 watts per kilogram.
The agency indicated the phone successfully passed a separate test for radiation levels when the device was stored in a jacket or bag.
Apple has stated the iPhone 12 has received certification from numerous international organizations and complies with all relevant regulations and standards regarding radiation worldwide.
