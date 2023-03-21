Natives in hard hats

Indigenous hopes for a more prosperous future hinge on work in the energy industry and ownership of the TMX pipeline.

 Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

A Calgary-based indigenous group is still willing to take the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline off taxpayers’ hands despite ballooning construction costs to finish the project.

Project Reconciliation says it has entered into early stage negotiations to acquire Trans Mountain Corporation from the federal government even though the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) is overdue and over budget.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.