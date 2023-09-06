GOLD

The Bank of Canada held rates at 5% on Wednesday.

 By Matthew Horwood

The Bank of Canada surprised no one — except maybe the premiers of British Columbia and Ontario — on Wednesday by holding interest rates flat, at least for now.

In its regular announcement, the bank held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, the bank rate at 5¼% and the deposit rate at 5%. The bank said it is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening or limiting the money supply.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

rianc
rianc

I'm not surprised on the current hold on interest rates. But as long as all of Trudeau's taxes remain, the effects of inflation will continue. It is the Lieberal government are all of their taxes and spending that is a big driver of inflation. Unfortunately Trudeau and cabal don't think about monetary policy.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm surprised, but I don't hold out any hope for the October and December updates. Food, fuel, and home heating are increasing, no matter what they say, or how they fiddle the numbers. In Canada, home heating isn't optional. When the snow flies and all our new citizens from warmer climates, start feeling what it's like to live in the Great White North, because of the snow cover, I must add, realization is gonna be chilly.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Same as with our police, judiciary, and prosecution services, we are now seeing political interference in the bank of Canada. These institutions used to be off limits for politicians, at least before Justin came along with his basic dictatorship.

Goose
Goose

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/projections-show-conservatives-forming-majority-government-with-179-seats/article_7b50572c-4c15-11ee-be43-f341d10ce05e.html

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

“However, Governing Council remains concerned about the persistence of underlying inflationary pressures" , should read "persistence of underlying liberal and ndp economic perversion."

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Political pressure wins the day again much the same as the 2020-2021 debacle when interest rates should have been raised by Tiff but he was told not to by a Liberal government selling no inflation and low interest rates for years. August inflation numbers will come in above 4% but hey let's keep the politicians happy.

