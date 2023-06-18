According to the Bank of Canada (BoC), there are “limited levels of macroeconomic literacy” regarding deficits, inflation, and central banking among the general public, which the Bank finds concerning.
“Whether in media or the political space, the public has been repeatedly confronted with contradictory messages regarding the feasibility and desirability of monetary finance,” said a Bank report What People Believe About Monetary Finance and What We Can(‘t) Do About It.
“Conveying the message to the public is particularly challenging for central banks given the perceived complexity of the topic and the possibly limited levels of macroeconomic literacy in the population.”
“What do people know about macroeconomic policies and trade-offs in public finance in general?” asked researchers. They defined macroeconomic literacy as “the ability to understand and correctly interpret information pertaining to macroeconomic policies.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the BoC surveyed 8,601 households in France, Italy, and the Netherlands, but Canadian households were not included in the survey. The Bank did not provide a reason for this exclusion.
“This is the first survey of people’s perceptions of public finance options and monetary finance,” said What People Believe.
Questions included:
When government expenses over a year exceed its resources, what does it entail? a) a budget surplus b) a deficit c) insolvency d) default e) decrease in public debt f) ‘other’ or ‘I don’t know’
Imagine a country has accumulated so much public debt that lenders doubt if they will be repaid. What would you say can happen? a) increase in interest rates b) decrease in rates c) no impact on rates d) ‘I don’t know’
Which of the following institutions usually takes monetary policy decisions: a) commercial banks b) central banks c) the finance minister d) Parliament e) ‘other’ or ‘I don’t know’
“We find an average score of 40%,” said What People Believe.
“Men score an average 10% higher than women.”
“Scores are rather low,” wrote researchers.
“Respondents only correctly answered an average of two questions out of five and fewer than 5% obtained the maximum score. This, despite respondents devoting considerable effort to these questions.”
The report comes in response to ongoing criticism from parliament towards BoC Governor Tiff Macklem.
In 2020, Macklem incorrectly predicted that inflation would “remain less than 2%” and stated that “interest rates are going to be low for a long time.”
“Did we get everything right? No,” said Macklem in 2022 testimony at the Commons Finance committee.
“We have been surprised.”
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters last Jan. 25 that Macklem should be fired.
“A sucker punch, that’s what the Trudeau government hit Canadians with today by increasing interest rates,” said Poilievre.
“Should the Bank of Canada governor be fired?” asked a reporter.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
we have literacy, we also know ponzi schemes and fraudulent banking practices as well
Liberals who deliberately and out of stupidity drive the general public into financial ruin and deny it? Look who has no economic literacy!
Chrystia Freeland and the Liberals would flunk the economic literacy test for sure.
The top of the list for macroeconomic illiteracy is Trudeau followed closely by Freeland. The third question is a bit tricky. The answer they are looking for is the Central Bank, however, you can't tell me the government doesn't have its finger on the scale. Furthermore, it is the government overspending that causes inflation to which the Central Bank must respond. If we were forced to have balanced budgets, there would be no need for a Central Bank.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.