According to the Bank of Canada (BoC), there are “limited levels of macroeconomic literacy” regarding deficits, inflation, and central banking among the general public, which the Bank finds concerning. 

“Whether in media or the political space, the public has been repeatedly confronted with contradictory messages regarding the feasibility and desirability of monetary finance,” said a Bank report What People Believe About Monetary Finance and What We Can(‘t) Do About It. 

cptover
cptover

we have literacy, we also know ponzi schemes and fraudulent banking practices as well

Raz
Raz

Liberals who deliberately and out of stupidity drive the general public into financial ruin and deny it? Look who has no economic literacy!

retiredpop
retiredpop

Chrystia Freeland and the Liberals would flunk the economic literacy test for sure.

kmb
kmb

The top of the list for macroeconomic illiteracy is Trudeau followed closely by Freeland. The third question is a bit tricky. The answer they are looking for is the Central Bank, however, you can't tell me the government doesn't have its finger on the scale. Furthermore, it is the government overspending that causes inflation to which the Central Bank must respond. If we were forced to have balanced budgets, there would be no need for a Central Bank.

