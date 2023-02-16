Barclay’s bikes

Europe’s biggest financier, Barclays, will stop funding Canadian new oil sands investments this year, the company said in its annual report Wednesday.

As part of its environmental policy it will only provide financing to oil sands clients who have projects “to reduce materially their overall emissions intensity, and a plan for the company as a whole to have lower emissions intensity than the level of the median global oil producer by the end of the decade.”

