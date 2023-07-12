Port of Vancouver

Port of Vancouver

 Courtesy CBC

The leaders of the country's labour groups cautioned the prime minister against using emergency legislation back to work legislation to end a 12-day-long strike at a British Columbia ports. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the government had issued back-to-work legislation to resolve a strike at the Port of Montréal after five days.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Canadian Charter rights, lol. We have no rights under Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Agreed, we have a charter of rights on paper but government ignores it when it pleases them

Report Add Reply
jetgorgon
jetgorgon

Ha! Thought this union was against more automation at the port, too? These workers make mega-bucks & sure get alot of goods that "fell off a ship". Can't imagine the food rotting and hope there's no human cargo.

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

God bless the unions. Always willing to take money from its members to prop up useless governments that care nothing about average workers and consumers.

Unions warning Castro Jr.... That is funny.... only a fool in power would listen to unions. This is part of the WEF plan. They want to bankrupt our once great county, give us basic income so we can own nothing and he can rule like a dictator. Wake up people...he is trying to disarm us and divid us, censor our speech.....where does this end? We need to stand up, take back our country and/or build a wall along Manitoba/Ontario border and move on.... Freedom and prosperity for all who want to work!

Report Add Reply
azhouse
azhouse

Unions protect the useless into a gold plated pension. Replace them.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Ah, isn't that cute, the union believes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms still exists? It's time to Emergency Act these people.

Report Add Reply
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Better send in horses and freeze bank accounts. That is the usual way to stop peaceful protests the federal government doesn't like.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Nobody is entitled to someone else’s labour, and nobody is entitled to a job. Freedom of association is a two way street. If the workers are too specialized to replace, then the employer should come to the table with a better offer.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.