Vancouver Port

Port workers abruptly called off what the federal government termed an “illegal” re-strike on Thursday.

 Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

The on-again, off-again, on-again BC port walkout is off again after the union representing 7,400 longshoremen in the province rescinded a previous 72-hour strike notice on Thursday that would have seen its members return to the picket line.

It came hours after it re-issued a notice that it would indeed walk off the job this Saturday after rejecting a government mediated deal that presumably ended a walkout that began July 1.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(4) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Canada can still enact the Emergency Act after the strike ends, just like they did with the border crossing blockades. Wouldn't hurt my feelings to see the union leaders in jail for 49 days without bail.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

Well, let me see. Let's follow the playbook....freeze all union members bank accounts, demonize them as unpatriotic, misled and far right wing zealots, put union leaders in jail on trumped up charges and refuse to grant them bail.

Typical approach according to Trudeau...right?

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

