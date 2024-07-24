BC RCMP warns public of fraudsters posing as Chinese police, victim loses over $1.5 million

On July 14, the Richmond RCMP received a report of an alleged fraud involving suspects who posed as Chinese police officers. The victim, believing the fraudsters' claims of an outstanding arrest warrant in Hong Kong, transferred over $1.5 million to them."These fraudsters are highly convincing and use various tactics to induce fear, making the victim feel compelled to comply with their demands," said Sergeant Dave Au of the Richmond RCMP Organized Crime Unit. "While we are committed to thoroughly investigating these frauds, community awareness is crucial in preventing future incidents."Although this particular scam primarily targets the Asian community, the Richmond RCMP advises all residents to remain vigilant. "Fraudsters may target anyone of any demographic using evolving tactics, which is why community cooperation is essential. We need to spread the word and educate everyone we know on these trends and tactics," emphasized Cpl. Adriana O’Malley, Richmond RCMP Media Relations Officer.The Richmond RCMP reminds the public that government agencies will never request payment through Bitcoin, Google Play, or iTunes gift cards. If you receive such a request, hang up immediately and report the incident to the police. If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of an organization or individual requesting payment, contact them through legitimate means.Other common scams, such as romance investment scams, have also resulted in significant financial losses for Richmond residents. Continuous dialogue with family and friends about these scams can promote greater awareness and prevention.For more information on the latest scams and frauds, visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre website.The Richmond RCMP encourages anyone who has been a victim of a suspected fraud to report it to their local police.