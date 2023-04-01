L to R Kristin Dizel and Jaimie Killen

L to R Kristin Dizel and Jaimie Killen

A BC mother who developed a neurological disorder after taking a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination says she and many others face tough battles dealing with their injuries and getting medical support and compensation.

In an interview with the Western Standard, Kristin Ditzel, of Nelson, BC said her good health and career as an Oriental medicine practitioner ended the day she received a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Every politician and “health official” who coerced people with this monstrous for profit poison in a just society would be facing the death penalty

They should never be allowed to feel safe again in their lives

This has been the biggest fraud and crime against humanity in history and

it is truly shocking how many people went along with this obvious evil

I have completely lost faith in most people and in Canada because of this and will never trust the blue pilled matrix dwelling sheep again to make any intelligent decision

Same thing is currently going on with “Ukraine” and “climate emergency”

People are generally stupid and easily manipulated

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Socialized medicine is politicized medicine.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The whole scamdemic was lie after lie:

- "It's safe and effective" - first lie on poison vaxxx

- "Get vaxxxed to yourself" - while the poison vaxx doesn't stop illness (it's not a vaccine)

- "Get vaxxxed to save Grandma" - while the poison vaxx doesn't stop transmission (it's not a vaccine)

- "95% Effective" - lie on poison vaxxx that doesn't work

- "It's not genetically active" another lie on poison vaxxx

LIE AFTER LIE AFTER LIE

Governments were fully aware of the damage the fake experiment genetic vaxxx did:

https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/info/ppih/if-ppih-covid-19-guidance-for-management-vitt-assessment.pdf

EVERY GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SHOULD BE IN JAIL!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.