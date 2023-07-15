Maybelline Bearded Man Ad
Image courtesy of Twitter

Maybelline is receiving criticism once again because it chose a bearded makeup artist as its newest advertisement's star.

A few weeks after people were upset and called for boycotts because Maybelline chose transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, to promote its concealer, the brand faces more criticism.

Karen Shaf Instagram

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

I stopped buying Maybelline when they started advertising to men.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

As a real and biological woman, I have no problem boycotting Maybeline. There are many other brands to choose from.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.