Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Maybelline is receiving criticism once again because it chose a bearded makeup artist as its newest advertisement's star.
A few weeks after people were upset and called for boycotts because Maybelline chose transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, to promote its concealer, the brand faces more criticism.
Maybelline, which is the biggest makeup brand in the world, shared an advertisement for Amazon Prime Day.
In the ad, Maybelline featured an influencer named Ryan Vita, who has a moustache, beard and is bald.
Vita wears a lot of makeup on his face and has a special beaded clip in his beard. He uses Maybelline's “Super Stay” liquid lipstick in a bright pink shade.
After applying the lipstick, Vita blows a kiss, demonstrating that none of the lip gloss transferred onto his hand.
The video was watched over 1.2 million times in less than a day since Maybelline posted the ad on their Instagram account, which has almost 12 million followers.
The caption says that Vita, who has 49,000 followers and uses “she/he/they” pronouns, is a Maybelline Partner.
Around 4,500 comments show that many consumers are not happy with the choice of Vita to sell lipstick.
“The point of advertising is to focus on a target audience, not alienate them. You had better hope that there are a lot of lipstick wearing, bearded men out there to make up the sales that you have just lost,” Karen Shah posted to Instagram.
And the negative comments are all over Twitter too.
“Ah, yes. Nothing inspires me to buy makeup more than seeing it smudged on the face of a bearded man,” tweeted Summer Lane.
The ad has raised criticism for the second time this year for the makeup brand, as people are unhappy with the influencers shown in their commercials, including Dylan Mulvaney.
In March, just before Mulvaney's Bud Light partnership which caused a massive boycott of the beer brand, the transgender social media influencer advertised Maybelline's concealer with the hashtag #MaybellinePartner.
In the video, Mulvaney was getting ready for its special Day 365 show, a live event celebrating one year of identifying as a woman.
Mulvaney shared the post with her almost 2 million followers on March 13. The post has now been seen more than 1.5 million times and has caused protests against Maybelline.
I stopped buying Maybelline when they started advertising to men.
As a real and biological woman, I have no problem boycotting Maybeline. There are many other brands to choose from.
