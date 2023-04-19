The Commons Industry committee requested Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne provide information regarding new federal subsidies for Volkswagen, which are believed to be worth up to $15 billion.
Champagne did not provide any details about the contract. The committee has given Champagne an additional week to disclose the Volkswagen contract.
“Two things: number of jobs, amount of money,” said Conservative MP Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui, BC).
“I am not asking for anything inappropriate. If the government stands by their investment, they’ll give us the numbers. I don’t need obfuscation. We need to have transparency.”
The committee on March 30 approved a motion sponsored by Vis that the cabinet surrender terms of the contract to build a subsidized battery plant in St. Thomas, ON. by 2027.
“The number of $15 billion was being thrown around,” Vis said at the time.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Champagne was to disclose the terms on Monday. He did not.
“The parliamentary secretary promised me he would have it here today,” said Vis.
“He didn’t follow up with an email or anything or say, ‘Hey, we need a little bit more time. We’re redacting certain information.’ Not a peep. It’s like you guys didn’t even expect this would come today. This is a straightforward, good-faith motion.”
“This government came forward with great fanfare to announce this seminal investment, yet this government is afraid to give Canadians the number,” said Vis.
“Why can’t we just get the number? What’s the big deal?”
Liberal MP Iqwinder Gaheer (Mississauga-Malton, ON) said he suspected the Volkswagen subsidy was complicated.
“I haven’t seen this contract, but I don’t imagine it’s just a one-pager that’s been signed by Volkswagen,” said Gaheer.
“I am sure it’s 100 pages, 200 pages, who knows? I am sure it has to be translated into both languages and verified.”
The Industry committee voted unanimously that Champagne surrender the contract to MPs and taxpayers by April 24.
“The fact of the matter is there are some big numbers floating around about the amount of money the government has given to Volkswagen to create a new battery plant,” said Vis.
“This is the only car company that has been charged under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (EPA).”
In 2020, Volkswagen settled 60 counts of breaching the EPA by equipping diesel cars with software misrepresenting nitrogen oxide emissions nine times the legal limit. The scheme was uncovered in 2014 road tests by researchers at West Virginia University.
Volkswagen paid $196.5 million in fines plus $17.5 million for misleading advertising in breach of the Competition Act and agreed to offer $2.39 billion in compensation to Canadians who bought Volkswagen diesel vehicles. Total payments in Canada were $2.6 billion.
Yesterday, one MP said he had few expectations cabinet would comply with the latest committee order.
“The government’s going to redact them anyway,” said Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, NS).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
15 billion is only the starting point to ease the electorate past the initial sticker shock. In the end, when the accurate data comes out months or years from now, will be roughly 26 billion.
And now ladies and gentlemen we get to the heart of the matter. Even bigger then the government "worker" welfare bums are the corporate welfare bums. These worthless parasites are thr reason no one can afford a place to live or to buy groceries at the grocery store. They get the largest slice of taxpayer money out of the lot. This is how disgusting and sick our society. They take all the money from the small business operators and working class and give it to the wealthest individuals on the planet. Canada is truly messed up and the one good thing that is coming out of this bankruptcy is when people cannot afford groceries they start asking questions. You want to know who is responsible the most it is Volkswagen, Boeing, GM etc.......... Cut off all the corporate welfare. Canada is bankrupt and we cannot afford to pay for these scum sucking parasites any longer. If Volkswagen cannot turn a profit then they need to go bankrupt just like all the small businesses did during the Covid fraud.
Corporate welfare has been on the go for so any years its all normal. VW would go to the biggest hand out. I am happy for the employment in Canada.
It is not employment in Canada, it is all of Canada paying for employment in Southern Ontario. Can we have all of Canada fund a refinery in Central Alberta that will help Albertans for 15 Billion Taxpayer Dollars, or only in Ontario or Quebec?
The Liberals hand more of our billions to one of Europes most corrupt companies. I wonder how the kickbacks on this one are being done? Bitcoin in an offshore digital wallet? Or maybe it's routed through banks in China? Trudeau is besties with Xi, so doing that would be pretty easy.
Not only is VW one of Europe's most corrupt corporations, it is also a big player in teh WEF. Also, few know that the main stakeholders in the company are now China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Hahahahaha I will tell you exactly how it works. It goes directly from TD to Deutsche Bank. Done. No need for any crypto. The accountants write it off as "consulting" fees. It really is that simple.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.