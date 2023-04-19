Volkswagen Logo
The Commons Industry committee requested Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne provide information regarding new federal subsidies for Volkswagen, which are believed to be worth up to $15 billion.

Francois-Philippe Champagne

Champagne did not provide any details about the contract. The committee has given Champagne an additional week to disclose the Volkswagen contract.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(7) comments

cj_phd
cj_phd

15 billion is only the starting point to ease the electorate past the initial sticker shock. In the end, when the accurate data comes out months or years from now, will be roughly 26 billion.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

And now ladies and gentlemen we get to the heart of the matter. Even bigger then the government "worker" welfare bums are the corporate welfare bums. These worthless parasites are thr reason no one can afford a place to live or to buy groceries at the grocery store. They get the largest slice of taxpayer money out of the lot. This is how disgusting and sick our society. They take all the money from the small business operators and working class and give it to the wealthest individuals on the planet. Canada is truly messed up and the one good thing that is coming out of this bankruptcy is when people cannot afford groceries they start asking questions. You want to know who is responsible the most it is Volkswagen, Boeing, GM etc.......... Cut off all the corporate welfare. Canada is bankrupt and we cannot afford to pay for these scum sucking parasites any longer. If Volkswagen cannot turn a profit then they need to go bankrupt just like all the small businesses did during the Covid fraud.

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Corporate welfare has been on the go for so any years its all normal. VW would go to the biggest hand out. I am happy for the employment in Canada.

northrungrader
northrungrader

It is not employment in Canada, it is all of Canada paying for employment in Southern Ontario. Can we have all of Canada fund a refinery in Central Alberta that will help Albertans for 15 Billion Taxpayer Dollars, or only in Ontario or Quebec?

guest399
guest399

The Liberals hand more of our billions to one of Europes most corrupt companies. I wonder how the kickbacks on this one are being done? Bitcoin in an offshore digital wallet? Or maybe it's routed through banks in China? Trudeau is besties with Xi, so doing that would be pretty easy.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Not only is VW one of Europe's most corrupt corporations, it is also a big player in teh WEF. Also, few know that the main stakeholders in the company are now China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Hahahahaha I will tell you exactly how it works. It goes directly from TD to Deutsche Bank. Done. No need for any crypto. The accountants write it off as "consulting" fees. It really is that simple.

