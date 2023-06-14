CTV News. Image courtesy of newscaststudio.com

 By Amanda Brown

If you were listening to Calgary’s 1060 Funny radio on Wednesday morning around 9 am and suddenly got dead air, that was the sound of your local DJ being fired.

It was the same thing at 1290 Funny in Winnipeg, Funny 1040 in Vancouver and TSN 1260 sports in Edmonton.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

CrotchetyOldBastard
It’s safe to say that BCE’s financial woes come down to corporate mismanagement. Abiding by the adage, Give the customers what they want, (i e the truth with no woke BS) would attract customers followed by advertisers. But, sadly, there is no evidence that anyone in upper management is tuned in.

Also, while talking about mismanagement, how can Bell not be making money on cellular telephone revenues when Canadians are paying some of the highest rates in the world?

Connected-to-the-grassroots
With one newsroom, it will be easier to control the narrative. Soon, there will be no human broadcasters only AI algorithms programmed by big daddy warbucks.

rianc
Trudumb and the Lieberals did all of this media bailout and pandemic funding to save jobs. It hasn't accomplished anything, jobs are being lost at newspapers and now BCE.

Raz
Bell is as corrupt as JT's Chinada.

Free Canada
What Bell won’t say is: Because we are Elite controlled msm and we have lied to the people so much, the people are finally waking up and they are not watching us anymore. Ratings are in free fall.

Jimmycanuk2011
👍

Big10-4
One team under Trudeau!

john.lankers
Interesting how independent media are thriving while the lame stream media are dying, despite billions in government handouts.

Jimmycanuk2011
MSM has had their own way for years and don’t know how to compete because of their left slanted views yet still insist left ideals are best. Maybe someday they will see the light and deliver truthful news

