US President Joe Biden spoke to Parliament on Friday about the shared interests of Canada and America, including the integrated economy, the war in Ukraine, North American military defence, and heading to the moon.
Biden opened by talking about the relationship between Canadians and Americans, with a recent poll showing 88% of Americans like Canadians.
“Americans love Canadians and that's not hyperbole,” said Biden.
“It’s a data-driven fact. Earlier this week, the Gallup Poll did a new poll showing American opinions on different countries in the world. This is a fact. Canada ranked at the very top with 88% favourable rating among Americans.”
Biden joked that it was only 87% last year and he “takes credit” for the 1% increase.
Biden said the “trading relationships that measure more than $2.5 billion a day. Every day hundreds of thousands of people cross the borders going to north and south to work.”
Taking claim as the most pro-union US president, Biden talked about how electrician union workers are putting in 5,500 electric vehicle charging stations with all the materials sourced in North America.
“Supply chains are secure and reliable from end to end because we're creating the value at every step. Right here in North America,” said Biden.
“We’re mining critical minerals. To manufacturing [and] packaging the most advanced semiconductors in the world to produce electric vehicles and clean energy technology together. A future where we understand that economic success is not in conflict.”
Biden accidentally praised China when he meant to praise Canada.
“I applaud China for stepping up,” said Biden.
"I applaud Canada. You can tell what I'm thinking about, China, won’t get into that yet. I applaud Canada for stepping up.”
The war in Ukraine entered its second year with Canada, the US, and other nations joining together to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion.
“We're supplying air defence systems, artillery systems, ammunition, armoured vehicles, tanks, and so much more with tens of billions of dollars so far,” said Biden.
“Together with our G-7 partners, we're imposing significant costs on Russia as well denied Russia critical inputs … independently holding Russia accountable for the war crimes and crimes against humanity that Russia has committed and continues to commit as I speak today.”
According to Biden, NORAD is being upgraded and is the “only bi-national military defence system” in the world.
Biden spoke about the shared values towards refugees and asylum seekers, especially from Ukraine.
“Canada and America alike opened their arms to Ukrainian refugees,” said Biden.
Biden announced a new “global coalition of like-minded countries to fight global epidemics” because viruses do not respect borders.
Several times Biden referred to the two Michaels, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were detained for more than 1,000 days by China, and said “human beings are not bargaining chips and never should be.”
Biden’s final announcement was Canada and America are headed back to the moon with a crew of three Americans and one Canadian.
“We choose to return to the moon together. Together we'll return to the moon,” said Biden.
“From there, we look forward to Mars and to the limitless possibilities… On earth, our children watch that flight, learn the names of those new pioneers. There'll be the ones who carry us into the future. We hope to build the Artemis generation, ladies and gentlemen.”
Biden ended his speech by discussing China’s President Xi Jinping and describing America and Canada in one word.
“Xi Jinping asked me on the Tibetan Plateau could I define America? I could have said the same thing if he asked about Canada,” said Biden.
“I said yes, one word and I made one word, possibilities.”
Earlier, a minor scandal broke out when it was learned Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre didn't get an invite to a gala dinner Friday night. But it turned out the government had sent his invation to a dormant email address.
