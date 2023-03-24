Joe Biden Smiling
US President Joe Biden spoke to Parliament on Friday about the shared interests of Canada and America, including the integrated economy, the war in Ukraine, North American military defence, and heading to the moon.

Biden opened by talking about the relationship between Canadians and Americans, with a recent poll showing 88% of Americans like Canadians.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

kmb
kmb

Can we send Trudeau and Biden to the moon together? One way ticket?

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

This senile war criminal should be going to prison for the rest of his miserable life.

Nunyah
Nunyah

I think the senile ol traf meant we're goin to the food bank together because that's where the US & Canada is at the moment with Totalitarian Trudeau and Sleepy Joe.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

More like down the sewer together..IMO

Left Coast
Left Coast

I wonder if they invited China’s President Xi Jinping to the dinner?

After all two of his favorite Paid For Lackies will be in attendance.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Hard to imagine either Biden or Justin making plans for anything beyond the weekend.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Senile diaper soiling moron

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

If our PM bought into anything and agreed to spend more money on useless stuff i cant finish because it would get me into trouble. So tired of our useless pm. Right next to US pres.

