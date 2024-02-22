Business

Biden-appointed judge in California tosses climate suit targeting gas stoves

A California judge appointed by Joe Biden has tossed a lawsuit claiming natural gas stoves are ‘defective’.
A California judge appointed by Joe Biden has tossed a lawsuit claiming natural gas stoves are ‘defective’.NPR
Loading content, please wait...
Joe Biden
Climate Action
Judicial Activism
natural gas stoves
natural gas appliances

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news