Conoco’s Willow prospect in Alaska

Conoco’s $8 billion Willow prospect on the Alaskan North Slope.

 Courtesy ConocoPhillips

The Biden administration has cancelled North Slope drilling leases previously granted under former president Donald Trump on the day of the Capitol riots.

In a statement, the US Department of the Interior (DOI) said it rescinded the permits due to what it said were “multiple legal deficiencies in the underlying record supporting the leases” regarding a controversial land sale in the waning days of the “previous” administration.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.