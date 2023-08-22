Rice’s whale

US oil groups are outraged at restrictions to protect Rice’s whales.

 NOAA

American oil industry groups are spouting off against US President Joe Biden’s move to restrict oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico to protect a rare whale species.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which oversees oil and gas development in federal waters, late on Monday expanded protections for the endangered Rice’s whale, which is found only in the Gulf of Mexico. Fewer than 100 of the creatures are believed to exist.

Rice’s Whale

The Rice’s whale has limited geographic range In the Gulf of Mexico.
Rice’s whale range

Rice’s whales are restricted to a limited range in the southern US Gulf.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

