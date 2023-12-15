Biden signs order mandating EVs, trains, public transit for US govt. employees

Ditch the planes and switch to trains and electric automobiles.That’s US President Joe Biden’s prescription for what he is calling “sustainable travel options” for government employees. Except that it’s not optional.On Friday, he signed an ‘Office of Management and Budget’ (OMB) memorandum alongside a US General Services Administration Travel Bulletin mandating public service employees to prioritize electric vehicles, public transit and rail while travelling on government business..“This will save taxpayer money and reduce pollution that jeopardizes people’s health and fuels the climate crisis,”White House.It’s all part of what he says is “leading by example” when it comes to fighting climate change. The US government is that country’s largest employer and spends more than USD$2.8 billion on travel annually.Notwithstanding Air Force One, federal employees took more than 2.8 million flights, rented 2.3 million vehicles and took 33,000 rail trips.Government employees will be required to rent EVs when the cost is less or equal to a gasoline powered car, use rail for trips less than 250 miles (400 kilometres) and use public transit such as subways “when conducting local travel or upon arrival at the official travel destination.”.The US government is that country’s largest employer and spends more than USD$2.8 billion on travel annually... federal employees took more than 2.8 million flights, rented 2.3 million vehicles and took 33,000 rail trips..“This will save taxpayer money and reduce pollution that jeopardizes people’s health and fuels the climate crisis,” according to an official statement from the West Wing.Government agencies will have 120 days from Friday’s announcement to report to the OMB and the White House Council on Environmental Quality on the plans and actions they have taken to implement the policy.“In order to grow sustainable travel options nationwide, the Federal government, the travel industry, major corporations and state, local and tribal governments must collaborate,” Biden said in a statement.The state government of California will implement similar measures by next spring, along with non-profit groups such as the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defence Council and the Environmental Defence Fund.