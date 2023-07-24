Biden and his Stingray

US president is banning hot water heaters, but apparently not Corvette Stingrays.

 Biden campaign

First it was natural gas stoves. Now the Biden administration is moving to ban gas powered water heaters.

Late Friday, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced new energy efficiency standards to require the most common gas-fired and electric water heaters to achieve efficiency gains with heat pumps and condensing technology. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

YYC 007
YYC 007

Residential furnaces have had several evolutions in recent decades to increase their performance. Shouldn’t water heaters also?

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

I wonder how many water heaters bison has in total for all his homes and how does he plan to have warm showers? Unicorn farts perhaps.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

jimmycanuk2011: these restrictions won't affect any of the elite. They will continue to heat their homes, cool their homes, have warm showers or whatever they want. These restrictions are only for the "lower folk" such as us.

