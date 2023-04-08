Over the past two decades, bilingualism declined in Canada despite spending billions in grants to promote French outside of Quebec, according to a department of Canadian Heritage report.
“The viability of francophone official language minority communities remains fragile,” said the report Evaluation of the Official Languages Support Programs 2004-2021.
“The rate of bilingualism outside Québec decreased slightly despite an increase in the number of students enrolled in second language learning programs.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the report counted a total of $7.7 billion budgeted since 2004 on Official Languages Act programs, primarily in grants and subsidies.
“The objectives of the programs are to enhance the vitality and support the development of official language minority communities and to promote the recognition and use of both official languages throughout Canadian society,” wrote staff.
Budgeting included $1.6 billion from 2004, $1.7 billion in 2008, another $1.7 billion in 2013 and $2.7 billion in 2018, said the report.
Yet outside Québec, over the same period, the number of Canadians who identified French as their first language fell from 4.2% to 3.5% and the bilingualism rate declined from 10.2% to 9.5%.
Reasons for declining bilingualism included “language insecurity” and “fear of being criticized,” said the report.
“Many francophiles are not comfortable conversing in French, believing their speaking skills are inadequate.”
“For francophone minority communities, the main challenge is to be able to transmit their language, live in French and maintain their demographic weight,” wrote staff.
The report said challenges included an “aging population,” immigration by non-French speaking foreigners, and “the exodus of young people from official language minority communities.”
The report coincides with a Commons study of Bill C-13 An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act that, for the first time, would mandate the use of French in the private sector, specifically federally regulated businesses like banks and interprovincial trucking companies operating in any region with a “strong francophone presence.” The term was not defined.
Languages Commissioner Raymond Théberge, in October 6 testimony at the Commons Languages committee, said there was no guarantee Bill C-13 would halt the decline in French.
“We have to have the necessary infrastructure to make sure we can develop a bilingual workforce,” said Théberge.
“Are we then going to be able to stop the decline of French with this bill in Québec and everywhere else in Canada?” asked Conservative MP Joel Godin (Portneuf-Jacques Cartier, QC):
“I think if we don’t do anything, the decline will continue,” replied Théberge.
“Will this bill stop the decline of French the next day?” asked MP Godin.
“The very next day, I’m not sure, but it will help,” replied Théberge.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
Why would anyone learn French . . . unless of course you wanted to get a job with the Federal Govt?
Most French speaking places in the world are too dangerous . . . including France.
It is always amazing how many schools offer French education/immersion. While there is a definite positive aspect to learning a second language, perhaps as noted, the primary reason for French is to obtain a job with the federal government. Highly unlikely it would substantially boost international employment aspects.
As also noted, considering Canada's political state, Russian or Mandarin may be vastly better choices for a second language.
500,000 new immigrants every year and what languages do they speak? We would be better served learning Cantonese, or Mandarin. Seeing as the Communist Party of China is buying Canada anyway.
French is an ugly language! It sounds like someone puking! It’s useless too! I don’t speak it and I could care less if my kids speak it! I’d rather my kids learn Spanish!
Spain is a lot more interesting and enjoyable than France. The only place French may even be of some value is across the straight in Morocco. Even then almost all speak English for those who are limited in Arabic languages.
This concept of trying to impose a dying language on a population that is surrounded by English and other more dominant languages is self defeating. No one conducts business in French except in QC and most major national businesses don't want to do business in QC. As Ralph Klein once said to a Federal Minister, Alberta is only too happy to promote bilingualism as soon as Quebec does. Way to go Ralph.
English is limited or banned in Quebec but the focus is on promoting French in the rest of Canada. I’m happy to hear that this ill-conceived effort is failing.
LOL what a waste of time... wasting time and money is a defining trait of central canada... french west of Quebec is stilly... the way things are going we need to learn chinese!
The french stopped immigrating into canada in numbers a long time ago and quebec's demographics is in decline...
Quebec will be long separated before the french language is relevant.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.