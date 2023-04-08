Children in classroom
Over the past two decades, bilingualism declined in Canada despite spending billions in grants to promote French outside of Quebec, according to a department of Canadian Heritage report.

“The viability of francophone official language minority communities remains fragile,” said the report Evaluation of the Official Languages Support Programs 2004-2021. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

Why would anyone learn French . . . unless of course you wanted to get a job with the Federal Govt?

Most French speaking places in the world are too dangerous . . . including France.

MLC
MLC

It is always amazing how many schools offer French education/immersion. While there is a definite positive aspect to learning a second language, perhaps as noted, the primary reason for French is to obtain a job with the federal government. Highly unlikely it would substantially boost international employment aspects.

As also noted, considering Canada's political state, Russian or Mandarin may be vastly better choices for a second language.

northrungrader
northrungrader

500,000 new immigrants every year and what languages do they speak? We would be better served learning Cantonese, or Mandarin. Seeing as the Communist Party of China is buying Canada anyway.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

French is an ugly language! It sounds like someone puking! It’s useless too! I don’t speak it and I could care less if my kids speak it! I’d rather my kids learn Spanish!

MLC
MLC

Spain is a lot more interesting and enjoyable than France. The only place French may even be of some value is across the straight in Morocco. Even then almost all speak English for those who are limited in Arabic languages.

guest356
guest356

This concept of trying to impose a dying language on a population that is surrounded by English and other more dominant languages is self defeating. No one conducts business in French except in QC and most major national businesses don't want to do business in QC. As Ralph Klein once said to a Federal Minister, Alberta is only too happy to promote bilingualism as soon as Quebec does. Way to go Ralph.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

English is limited or banned in Quebec but the focus is on promoting French in the rest of Canada. I’m happy to hear that this ill-conceived effort is failing.

guest688
guest688

LOL what a waste of time... wasting time and money is a defining trait of central canada... french west of Quebec is stilly... the way things are going we need to learn chinese!

The french stopped immigrating into canada in numbers a long time ago and quebec's demographics is in decline...

Quebec will be long separated before the french language is relevant.

