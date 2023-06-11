A bill allowing police to inspect mail packages has passed the Second Reading in the Senate, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Currently, there is a law that stops the police from opening suspicious packages while they are being sent.
“This ban is far too broad,” said Sen. Claude Carignan (QC). The Canada Post Corporation Act was full of “loopholes” used by drug dealers.
“Traffickers have spread the word that there is much less risk of their packages being intercepted if they send them through Canada Post rather than through any other private courier company such as FedEx, UPS, Purolator or DHL,” said Carignan.
Bill S-256 An Act to Amend the Canada Post Corporation Act would permit police to intercept parcels in transit that are suspected of containing contraband. The current practice sees postal inspectors tip off police to suspicious mail for follow-up once it is delivered to a listed address.
“This bill will finally close the loophole that traffickers have been exploiting in the Canada Post Corporation Act,” said Carignan.
“This loophole, which only applies to items sent by Canada Post and not through other courier companies, means that traffickers prefer to do business with Canada Post because they know that this law deprives the police of their usual legal means of seizing, opening or tracking items containing lethal drugs.”
Senators gave the bill a Second Reading and sent it to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee for hearings. During testimony on May 22, Attorney General David Lametti stated that he might consider making more changes to the Post Corporation Act. These changes would give postal inspectors the ability to open letters as well.
“It is a little trickier than a package, so it needs more time,” said Lametti.
“It is an important question. I am open to looking at that moving forward.”
“How important is it for inspectors to be able to intercept letters?” asked Sen. Marty Klyne (SK).
“I appreciate the depth of your concern,” replied Lametti.
“I share those concerns as well as a general desire to make sure that our legitimate systems of communication aren’t being used for illegal purposes, especially one as tragic as trafficking fentanyl.”
“I share your belief in the importance of it.”
