Cotton candy carnival
Image courtesy of Yarden on Unsplash

By a vote of seven to four, the Commons Health committee cleared a private bill proposed by a Liberal MP to prohibit the advertising of unhealthy food to children.

Five years ago, the same committee passed a similar bill which lapsed in Parliament due to opposition from marketers.

Adam van Koeverden

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

Im cynical. Just one more excuse to censor. Im not in favor of sugar for anyone. We see the results of excessive sugar consumption all around us. But is banning advertising...or restrictions to online advertising the slam dunk solution? Nope.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.