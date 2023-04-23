By a vote of seven to four, the Commons Health committee cleared a private bill proposed by a Liberal MP to prohibit the advertising of unhealthy food to children.
Five years ago, the same committee passed a similar bill which lapsed in Parliament due to opposition from marketers.
“We would like it to be done as quickly as possible,” said Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden (Milton, ON), parliamentary secretary for Health.
“There are billboards around the parliamentary precinct about how urgent this is and I agree.”
Bill C-252 An Act to Amend the Food and Drugs Act would grant the department of Health new powers to restrict the advertising to children under 13 any foods containing “more than prescribed levels of sugar, saturated fats or sodium.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, all details are left to regulators.
“I don’t think anybody wants to see children being manipulated in a way that is counter,” said Conservative MP Laila Goodridge (Fort McMurray-Cold Lake, AB).
“We want to see healthy kids.”
However, Conservative MPs opposed the bill as suspiciously vague and complained food processors were not invited to testify.
“We truly do not understand what the implications of this could be because we haven’t actually heard from witnesses,” said Goodridge.
“I think that opens us up to a potential court challenge.”
A similar bill, S-228 An Act to Amend the Food and Drugs Act, lapsed in 2019.
Access to Information records show the department of Health worried ad bans invited a court challenge.
A memo Updates on Healthy Eating Initiatives proposed instead a “collaborative model” with food manufacturers and advertisers.
The department said it must “bring together health stakeholders and industry to negotiate graduated levels of marketing compliance.”
A statutory ad ban would only be enacted “should we not see progress,” the memo said.
The Association of Canadian Advertisers at the time estimated an ad ban would cost $956 million.
“The proposal would affect perhaps $366 million worth of television advertising and $590 million worth of digital advertising each year in Canada,” lobbyists wrote in a submission to the department of Health.
“Those revenues, nearly $1 billion, would be lost by Canadian media operations.”
Advertisers called it “an enormous blow” that would impact food manufacturers and restaurant chains.
“Fully 52% of the industry’s ability to reach adults with television advertising, and 74% of the industry’s ability to reach adults with digital advertising, would go away if the proposal were to become law,” wrote lobbyists.
The group estimated Canadian children were exposed to an average of eight food ads daily on television and four on the internet.
“It would appear nearly all the mainstream internet would be swept within the ban,” said Comment for the Consultation.
“As with television, a blunt instrument is being applied here.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Im cynical. Just one more excuse to censor. Im not in favor of sugar for anyone. We see the results of excessive sugar consumption all around us. But is banning advertising...or restrictions to online advertising the slam dunk solution? Nope.
