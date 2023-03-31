Volkswagen Electric Car
Image courtesy of VW Canada

Volkswagen received secret subsidies approved by the Department of Industry for a battery plant in Ontario.

Conservative Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui, BC) asked managers to give the figure to the Commons Industry committee.

Volkswagen Logo
Chrystia Freeland Budget 2023

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

DS
DS

Healthcare, policing or education? Naaaah. EV!!!!!

Robert Stewart
Robert Stewart

It's strange how Mexico is now the government in North America with the least corrupt government

fpenner
fpenner

There is so much corruption reported daily now of what’s going on in Canada. I’d swear I live in Mexico or Colombia. Time to start paying taxes the way most people do in Latin America. They don’t!

guest399
guest399

This country has turned into a kleptocracy.

guest326
guest326

More Green Welfare!!

