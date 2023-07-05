Alberta Bitcoin

A few Bitcoin experts called Alberta a fantastic place for it due to the drive people have.

A few Bitcoin experts said Alberta is an amazing place for this industry because of the entrepreneurial spirit people have. 

“What I can say is that the Alberta government is very interested in the space,” said Alberta Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish at a Wednesday panel at the Bitcoin Rodeo. 

Former Heartland actor Graham Wardle said enhancing people’s Bitcoin acumen can be achieved through education and fun activities and events.
Glubish warned Bitcoin is unpredictable. 

Luxor Technologies financial associate Ben Harper said Alberta should respect Bitcoin miners to stay successful. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

