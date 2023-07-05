A few Bitcoin experts said Alberta is an amazing place for this industry because of the entrepreneurial spirit people have.
“What I can say is that the Alberta government is very interested in the space,” said Alberta Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish at a Wednesday panel at the Bitcoin Rodeo.
“We want to see it grow in Alberta.”
Glubish said the Alberta government wants to attract more Bitcoin investment because it sees its value. He added it is an opportunity to turn stranded natural gas into money for people who do the work and those owning the resources powering it.
In the short term, he said the government will focus on what it can do from a policy and promotional perspective to ensure Bitcoin companies choose Alberta as their destination. By focusing on that for now, he said it is an issue they can benefit from.
Former Heartland actor Graham Wardle said improving people’s knowledge of Bitcoin can be done through education and creating fun activities and events.
“I think when people start asking for it, the regular people when they start understanding it, I think those solutions and ideas will be presented,” said Wardle.
If people are empowered through fun activities and events, he said they will understand Bitcoin is more than math and numbers. They can have memorable moments and learn about the renewable energy used for mining.
He said developing these activities and games will “create a demand for the asset and its implementation in people’s lives.”
Glubish acknowledged Bitcoin is volatile. Ordinary Albertans who do not follow it might find this volatility bad and be averse to it.
For that reason, he said that is why people in Bitcoin spaces need to have a healthy respect for governments which are hesitant to put it on balance sheets. Governments’ jobs are to be stewards on behalf of taxpayers.
Wardle said every one who understands the importance of sound money needs to stand up and fight for Bitcoin. People need to live this life as best as they can through the conversations they have, what they participate in, and what they spend their money on because it is worth fighting for.
He was reading the Declaration of Independence on Tuesday, and he learned some of the authors were tortured, chased out of the United States, and died poor. He asked what people are open to facing to stand up for this asset.
Wardle called Bitcoin a tremendous contribution to society. He wonders how far he is willing to go to stand up for freedom, the progress of humanity, and how society will change if it gets behind it.
Luxor Technologies financial associate Ben Harper said Alberta can maintain its advantage by respecting Bitcoin miners.
“There’s not a lot of provinces in Canada treating Bitcoin miners equally,” said Harper.
Harper predicted people will gravitate towards it through proactive strategies or after learning lessons the hard way.
He called this “a bottom-up grassroots protocol." Alberta is a bottom-up grassroots province.
Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt started off the panel by saying he is excited about Bitcoin’s future.
“It’s not news for me to tell you, but Alberta has quietly become a real powerhouse in Bitcoin on a few levels of Bitcoin.”
Fildebrandt said Alberta is one of the leading jurisdictions in the world for it, home to a number of exchanges and brokerages, and has dozens of mining companies. He praised Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for supporting it.
Through this panel, he said he wants people to come away knowing why Alberta is the Bitcoin capital of Canada and what role it can play in the future.
Canada ranks as the fourth most Bitcoin-obsessed country in the world, according to a February study conducted by Cryptobetting.org.
“Bitcoin is by far the most popular cryptocurrency across the world, and this study highlights its immense popularity, with countries from different continents placing on the list, emphasizing Bitcoin’s global interest,” said Cryptobetting.org’s expert.
Canada has a strong, growing interest in Bitcoin, scoring 35.49/100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.