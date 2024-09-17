Black and Decker maker latest to get decked in DEI battle with Starbuck

Powerful problems demand ‘powerful solutions’.Stanley-Black and Decker, the world’s largest maker of power tools, is the latest to take a skill saw to its DEI programs after buckling under activist Robby Starbuck and his one-man campaign to end corporate wokeness.The concerted crusader announced Tuesday that the prolific toolmaker — maker of DEWALT and Craftsman tools — is the latest to walk back participation in the Human Rights Campaign’s LGTBQ+ Corporate Equality Index and dismantle its entire DEI department.In addition, it will refrain from making donations to ‘divisive’ social events and causes while eliminating DEI-based training programs..It will only allow business relations groups (BRGs) that are open to all employees, business-based and will no longer allow those focussed on any particular race or sexual orientation. In addition, it will reevaluate benefit coverage for transitioning kids when its healthcare policy renewal comes up while dispensing with supplier diversity goals.As with Harley-Davidson, John Deere, Tractor Supply, Jack Daniel’s and a growing list of converts, Starbuck was quick to take credit for the company’s sudden change of heart..HOG TIED: Harley owners rage against woke policies at Sturgis while Indian vows to stay straight .TOOL TIME: Lowe’s home improvement latest to get hammered in anti-DEI push.BOTTOMS UP: Jack Daniel’s the latest to dump DEI policies.BUSINESS 101: Ex-Levi’s exec blasts ‘elitist jerks’ at Harley-Davidson, Bud Light for failing to put customer first.“A word salad version of this went out to their employees last week but we waited to get very clear answers from corporate before reporting on this change,” Starbuck posted on Twitter (“X”).But unlike those aforementioned examples, Stanley-Black and Decker followed the likes of Ford and Molson-Coors did so willingly, without being publicly shamed.“Our campaigns are so effective that we’re getting multi-billion dollar organizations to change their policies without me even posting just from the fear they have of being the next company that we expose. The landscape of corporate America is quickly shifting to sanity and neutrality,” he said. “We are now the trend, not the anomaly. We are winning and one by one we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America.” .BOTTOMS UP: Molson-Coors latest target of anti-woke Starbuck.Bud Light sales fall further in wake of Mulvaney boycott.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.