Blame Canada.
American power producers have been forced to burn more natural gas as smoke from wildfires in Quebec and the Maritimes blocked solar panels and cut renewable output by as much as half.
Power grid operator ISO New England said the smoke was “significantly lowering production from solar resources” in its six-state region. According to its website, about 65% of its demand load was being supplied by gas on Monday morning compared to a long-term average of about 50%.
That’s because smoke in the air blocks the sun while leaving a sooty residue on the panels that further reduces their efficacy. Further, ISO New England said the smoke is symptomatic of still captive air that further reduces wind production.
“In recent days, smoke from wildfires in Canada has traveled to New England, significantly lowering production from solar resources in the region compared to what ISO New England would expect absent the smoke,” it said in a news release.
Because most solar installations in New England are rooftop systems as opposed to full-blown solar farms, decreased solar production increases the amount of power consumers are pulling off the grid. However, the system operator said the smoke has also lowered actual temperatures, leading to lower demand on the regional grid for things like air conditioning, it said in a news release.
Despite the relief, it also noted that it is more difficult to determine actual demand for imports which primarily come from Quebec and Ontario.
The New York State system operator also said the fires reduced solar output by as much as 1,466 megawatts.
This has raised concerns for the future of power grids that are relying on ever increasing amounts of renewable energy to offset base load fossil fuels.
According to a US Department of Energy study, an expected uptick in forest fires — due to climate change — has implications for planning power grids, especially with respect to solar.
“Solar energy production is particularly vulnerable to the wide-reaching second-order effects of wildfires. Smoke from large fires can travel a considerable distance, bringing with it pollution in the form of small particulate matter that obstructs solar radiation and thus photovoltaic energy production,” it said.
The phenomenon was first noted in California, which relies on solar for about 20% of its electricity production. Wildfires in the state last summer reduced that figure by about a third, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
Overall, the state experienced a 13% decrease in solar production last year despite the fact that installed capacity has grown about 5% per year since 2019.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(4) comments
Forest fires are not a result of climate change. Forest fires are either started by nature through lightning strikes or by man. Now it seems that forest fires are being started by environmentalists to push their stupidity.
Did a little vacationing down in the US southwest in Feb. Drove by several massive solar farms blanketing the desert valleys. Ugly as heck. Also learned about the millions of gallons of water that are needed to keep these monstrosities clean. In the dessert. Think about that.
Why is us not on fire? They have more climate change...right?
🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂
