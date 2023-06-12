Solar panels

 Alberta Utilities Comission

Blame Canada.

American power producers have been forced to burn more natural gas as smoke from wildfires in Quebec and the Maritimes blocked solar panels and cut renewable output by as much as half. 

Smoke over NE US

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has reduced US solar output.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(4) comments

rianc
rianc

Forest fires are not a result of climate change. Forest fires are either started by nature through lightning strikes or by man. Now it seems that forest fires are being started by environmentalists to push their stupidity.

free the west
free the west

Did a little vacationing down in the US southwest in Feb. Drove by several massive solar farms blanketing the desert valleys. Ugly as heck. Also learned about the millions of gallons of water that are needed to keep these monstrosities clean. In the dessert. Think about that.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Why is us not on fire? They have more climate change...right?

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂

