A pair of British bloggers got the last laugh on a rogue anti-oil protest group after it infiltrated a vegan banquet and set off rape alarms hidden in helium balloons that floated to the ceiling.
The eco-activist group ‘Just Stop Oil’ — notorious for its outrageous antics to protest the oil and gas industry — got an extra serving of humble pie on Friday after two pranksters calling themselves ‘Just Stop Pissing People Off’ infiltrated their posh dinner and set off deafening personal safety sirens.
It then posted the melee to their 1.4 million social media followers.
Just Stop Oil activists get a taste of their own medicine. Undercover journalists posing as eco-activists disrupted a banquet held for the climate protesters releasing alarms attached to balloons in the banquet hall, situated in a church. 🎈🛢️🎥 @TalkTVpic.twitter.com/EZNGeiNyW9
According to Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, the pair infiltrated the group with the aim of “giving them a taste of their own medicine.”
On Twitter, Manners 30, added: “Climate change is the greatest crisis facing our generation, but if we’re going to solve it we need to work together. JSO’s tactics over the last 18 months haven’t worked; indeed people across the country are put off this vital cause as a result of their protesting.”
The disruption comes a week after Just Stop Oil activists crashed the British Open golf championship and spread orange powder over the 17th green at Royal Liverpool and ignited it with a smoke flare.
Past antics include disrupting Premier League soccer matches and spray painting the UK Energy Department orange while demanding the UK government “immediately halt all new licences and consents for new oil, gas and coal projects."
They’ve thrown tomato soup at famous paintings and glued themselves to picture frames in galleries.
Normally stoic Brits have had enough of the stiff upper lip, though, even those who would otherwise support action to reduce emissions.
“The people at JSO are well-intended; but they're going about it the wrong way. Stopping mothers getting to hospital, or ruining people's day out at the snooker isn't doing anything to tackle climate change,” Manners continued.
For their part, the Just Stop Oil organizers grudgingly gave the disrupters their due.
“Props to @j_s_p_p_o for their impeccable action design,” they tweeted.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
That meal wouldn't have come cheap. I wonder who paid for it?
This was so clever of the Just Stop Pissing us off group. Love it!
Have you been paying attention to the weather reports on the MSM. In July 2018 the MSM weather map was pretty much green across Canada with the highest temperature being in southern Saskatchewan (yellow). Pretty typical in Saskatchewan for July. This year (July 2023) the weather map is almost completely read – indicating that the weather is dangerous – regardless that the temperature in southern Saskatchewan is on 23.
Just trying to scare us all again. I have heard weather people telling people to stay inside. Go god – are Canadians that stupid?
Ban the dumb dumb climate change alarmist from using all gas or oil products and watch them 😭 😭 😭
