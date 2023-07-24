Oil counterprotest

Counter protesters crashed an anti-oil group dinner and posted the hilarious results online.

A pair of British bloggers got the last laugh on a rogue anti-oil protest group after it infiltrated a vegan banquet and set off rape alarms hidden in helium balloons that floated to the ceiling.

The eco-activist group ‘Just Stop Oil’ — notorious for its outrageous antics to protest the oil and gas industry — got an extra serving of humble pie on Friday after two pranksters calling themselves ‘Just Stop Pissing People Off’ infiltrated their posh dinner and set off deafening personal safety sirens.

Oil counterprotest II

Counter protesters disrupted an anti-oil group dinner in London on the weekend.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(4) comments

murrius54
murrius54

That meal wouldn't have come cheap. I wonder who paid for it?

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

This was so clever of the Just Stop Pissing us off group. Love it!

carole
carole

Have you been paying attention to the weather reports on the MSM. In July 2018 the MSM weather map was pretty much green across Canada with the highest temperature being in southern Saskatchewan (yellow). Pretty typical in Saskatchewan for July. This year (July 2023) the weather map is almost completely read – indicating that the weather is dangerous – regardless that the temperature in southern Saskatchewan is on 23.

Just trying to scare us all again. I have heard weather people telling people to stay inside. Go god – are Canadians that stupid?

Taz
Taz

Ban the dumb dumb climate change alarmist from using all gas or oil products and watch them 😭 😭 😭

