Bobby Heatwave UK
Image courtesy of CBC

The UK has resorted to restarting a coal-fired power plant to meet demand for air conditioning in the face of a blistering heatwave that has seen Britons’ collective stiff upper lips droop in the heat. 

Temperatures in Blighty broke 30C this weekend for the first time this year, pushing up demand for power as households and businesses switch on air conditioners. On Monday, the National Weather Service put out both heat and storm warnings covering much of the country.

UK heatwave

England restarted coal fired power in face of heatwave.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

00676

HaHaHaHa😂

kmb
kmb

This doesn't make sense! Why then are they putting these solar farms in the desert in the US southwest? Isn't it always above 25 degrees in the summer?

john.lankers
john.lankers

It does make sense, solar panels can get piping hot in the sun and as a bare minimum need proper ventilation to prevent overheating The power generation does indeed decrease as the temperature rises, unfortunately when solar panel become of age the problem only worsens.

