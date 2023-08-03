Offshore wind

Artist impression of an offshore wind farm circa 1977.

 Wikipedia

The US government is looking to kick-start its offshore wind industry with the largest ever lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico in what it calls “Bidenomics.”

As part of its so-called ‘clean energy’ initiative, the Joe Biden administration has plans to offer up to 30 million acres of federal land in a bid to increase the country’s wind power capacity to 3.7 gigawatt — almost 100 times — by 2030.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.