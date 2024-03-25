Business

Boeing CEO grounded after nine 737 MAX incidents in three months

The US National Transportation Safety Board has launched a criminal investigation into the door-loss incident on Alaska Airlines.
The US National Transportation Safety Board has launched a criminal investigation into the door-loss incident on Alaska Airlines.NTSB
Loading content, please wait...
Fbi
FAA
Boeing’s 737 Max
Alaskan Airlines Boeing plane
Airline safety
Dave Calhoun

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news