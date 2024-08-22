BOTTOMS UP: Jack Daniel’s the latest to dump DEI policies

It’s been called the ‘Elixir of the Gods’ — the official tipple of rock stars and outlaws.Now, iconic American distiller Jack Daniel’s is the latest US corporate giant to pour its DEI policies down the drain under pressure from anti-woke activists.Robby Starbuck, the self proclaimed ‘Warrior-against-Woke’, said the maker of Tennessee #7 preemptively took a shot of “sanity” when it discovered it was about to be exposed — and humiliated — for political correctness.In a memo from its executive leadership team to employees on Wednesday, parent company Brown-Forman informed employees that it was ending participation in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index survey, ending “quantitative workforce and supplier diversity ambitions — buzzwords for hiring quotas — and reviewing training programs for consistency with an “evolved” DEI strategy.In addition, executives will no longer get bonuses linked to progress on DEI. According to its annual report 10% of short-term pay was linked to accomplishing progress on diversity. Now it will be tied to sales..“With these new dynamics at play, Brown-Forman must adjust its work to ensure it continues to drive our business results while appropriately recognizing the current environment in which we find ourselves.”The about face comes after Starbuck successfully pressured other iconic American brands like John Deere, Tractor Supply and Harley-Davidson to abandon DEI programs.“Jack Daniel's "must have been tipped off by us going through employee LinkedIn pages," Starbuck wrote, taking credit for the announcement. “We're talking company drag shows and promoting every single possible conceivable sexual identity. Things that totally did not align with their customer base.”.WATCH: One Per-Center butchers his classic Harley Hog to protest DEI policies.“It was an incredibly smart move for them to get ahead on this before it was in the media for three weeks. We are winning and one by one we will bring sanity back to corporate America.”According to Starbuck, he’d accrued more than 15 gigabytes of data from disgruntled employees on benefits for transgender workers, and details of a new company-wide ‘Unconscious Bias’ diversity and inclusion program called the “Many Spirits, One Brown-Forman 2030” strategy that was to be implemented this September.Earlier this month, the Human Resources committee released a ‘Transgender Inclusion Toolkit’ to “address the gap in training and education materials.”According to a company memo from company CEO John Hayes “each member of the USA & Canada organization will need to complete the D&I Learning Journey.”But by Thursday, its dedicated ‘D&I’ page had been taken down.On Twitter (“X”) Starbuck was giddy. “'We're now forcing multi-billion dollar organizations to change their policies without even posting, just from fear they have of being the next company that we expose.'