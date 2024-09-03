BOTTOMS UP: Molson-Coors latest target of anti-woke Starbuck

This time it’s not Bud Light. That’s because a pair of North America’s oldest and iconic brewers have been outed as the latest target of anti-woke activist Robby Starbuck. And like a half dozen other iconic brands before them, the trans-border Molson-Coors quickly backed down on divisive DEI policies rejected by what was formerly America’s best-selling beer brand..On Tuesday Starbuck said he was informed by company management that it intends to end participation in the controversial Human Rights Council ‘corporate equality index’ that ranks companies on specific LGTBQ+ policies.In addition it is ending DEI training programs; donations to controversial pride events; ending employee resource groups focused on race and sexual orientation; and eliminating supplier diversity goals. Executive and employee compensation will no longer be tied to DEI hiring goals.“Our campaigns are so effective that we’re getting multi-billion dollar organizations to change their policies without me even posting just from the fear they have of being the next company that we expose,” Starbuck posted to Twitter (“X”).“We are now the trend, not the anomaly. We are winning and one by one we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America.”.The experience of Bud Light to its ill-fated one-night stand with trans ‘influencer’ Dylan Mulvaney may have played into its calculations after the 2023 ad campaign cost it more than $3 billion in lost sales and a commanding position in the US beer market.Although Molson-Coors was only formed in 2005 through a merger, Molson is one of Canada’s oldest corporate entities, dating back to to 1786, while Coors was founded in Colorado in 1873.In 2023, the combined company had about USD$26.4 billion worth of assets on sales revenue of $13.8 billion, making it the second-largest brewer by market share in the US.Although that figure increased to about 10% following the Bud Light debacle, it still pales in comparison to Anheuser-Busch’s commanding 82% share. The situation is reversed in Canada, where Molson-Coors controls about 33.3% of the domestic market compared to 16.5% for Busch.Nonetheless, both Molson and Coors are iconic brands in their respective markets and project a certain appeal that extends beyond mere swill.And its a silver bullet for the upstart Starbuck, who now claims Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Lowe’s, Jack Daniel’s and Ford as victories. “We are a force to be reckoned with and we won’t stop until wokeness is extinct.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.