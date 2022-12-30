Boxing Ring
Image courtesy of Hermes Rivera on Unsplash

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is set to introduce a transgender fighter only category next year to stop a man from fighting a woman.

Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said boxing cannot allow a woman to be punched by a man.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Nope. I am being told that if a woman wants to become a man - she may. So then she is now a man. The attempt to compensate for the fact that she isn't really a man undermines the entire charade. Stop. Let whomever fight whomever they wish and the chips will fall as they may. Play stupid games - win stupid prizes.

I am really excited for a woman who has changed (allegedly) to man to get on an NHL team - that will be awesome.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.