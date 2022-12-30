The World Boxing Council (WBC) is set to introduce a transgender fighter only category next year to stop a man from fighting a woman.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said boxing cannot allow a woman to be punched by a man.
“When it comes to a contact sport, it is absolutely impossible to accept a man punching a woman. It is very dangerous,” said Sulaiman.
Sulaiman said the WBC is putting out a “global call” for transgender athletes in 2023 to set up their own separate league or tournament.
The WBC is looking to use the “at birth” rule, which means a transgender fighter born a man could only compete against another transgender fighter born a man.
The new rule bars transgender athletes from competing against non-transgender fighters.
Sulaiman said boxing needs to examine closely the “transgender issue” for “safety and inclusion” reasons.
“We voted unanimously not to allow any born man to fight a born woman. That is the main thing … we will never allow a born man against a born woman inside the ring,” said Sulaiman.
“But with inclusion, we’re creating a programme so transgender athletes can box if they desire to do so … man against man, woman against woman.”
According to Sulaiman, the WBC had received no interest in a transgender category “directly” from transgender boxers.
“We are giving opportunities to those who wish to compete,” said Sulaiman.
The WBC is taking a proactive approach to transgender competitors after New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard competed at the Tokyo Olympics and American transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won the NCAA women’s 500-yard freestyle championship.
“We are creating a set of rules and structures so that transgender boxing can take place, as they fully deserve to if they want to box,” said Sulaiman.
“We do not yet know the numbers that there are out there, but we’re opening a universal registration in 2023 so that we can understand the boxers that are out there and we’ll start from there.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Nope. I am being told that if a woman wants to become a man - she may. So then she is now a man. The attempt to compensate for the fact that she isn't really a man undermines the entire charade. Stop. Let whomever fight whomever they wish and the chips will fall as they may. Play stupid games - win stupid prizes.
I am really excited for a woman who has changed (allegedly) to man to get on an NHL team - that will be awesome.
