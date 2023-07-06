Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Ben and Jerry’s parent company Unilever has lost about US$2.5 billion in market capital after people said they would boycott it for opposing the Fourth of July.
Unilever’s shares fell by .75% after its latest trading day, according to the Thursday data, which shows the company's stock price has fallen to $51.31. It said its day range was from $51.04 to $51.40.
Its one-year range has been from $42.44 to $55.99. This drop has contributed to its market cap falling to $131 billion from $133.5 billion.
While these numbers have indicated a decline, the data said there are 2.5 billion outstanding shares. It added the revenue per employee is $497,130.
This price is a slight drop from it trading at $52.28 when trading closed on Monday. There was no movement on Tuesday because of it being the Fourth of July, but its prices fell on Wednesday to as low as $51.63.
This controversy started after Ben and Jerry’s said this Fourth of July, it is “high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen indigenous land and commit to returning it.”
“Learn more and take action now,” said Ben and Jerry’s.
It linked to a petition calling on people to take action and disband the RCMP Community-Industry Response Group.
The hole deepened for Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) and US retail giant Target on June 2, with their combined market value plummeting by almost US$40 billion as people boycott the brands.
(3) comments
Always good to see at least a small bit of justice these days! These woke Dodos are going to cause their own extinction.
No more B&J for this house.👎
Never Ben&Jerry's...ever.👎
