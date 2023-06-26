Russian oil patch brawl

Migrant workers in Russia brawl at Gazprom work site.

 YouTube Screenshot

The term "workplace safety" took on a whole new meaning in Russia after hundreds of migrant workers brawled at a massive natural gas field in Siberia.

According to Russian social media the fight involved 500 workers from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan at a Gazprom work site in the Irkutsk region. Russian state media TASS reported nine people have been taken to hospital so far, some with "severe" head injuries.

waltsproduce
waltsproduce

How much of that lost market share was caused by blown up pipelines?

